Poll shows whether Lula gains or loses support with deputy Alckmin – Politics

The possible choice of Geraldo Alckmin as vice-president’s slate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for 2022 the balance is more negative than positive, research shows Idea/Exam released this Friday, 10. For 48% of those interviewed, the presence of the toucan would reduce the chances of voting for Lula, while 35% responded that a double with the ex-governor of São Paulo would encourage the PT vote.

as showed the state, the latest edition of the survey Great/Quaest he pointed out that an eventual platform with Lula and Alckmin should not change the minds of voters who are now inclined to vote in Sergio Moro (We can) or in Ciro Gomes (PDT) in 2022.

The PT and the toucan have been articulating a joint platform since July. After leaving the PSDB, the ex-governor of São Paulo still has to define which will be his new party before advancing in negotiations with the ex-president. Lula’s expectation is that a double with Alckmin will give more breadth to his candidacy by winning voters less inclined to the left.

In the words of the former governor of São Paulo, Márcio France (PSB), one of the enthusiasts of the agreement, the union could guarantee the PT’s victory “already in the first group”, said the socialist in an interview with Political Broadcast. The PSB would have its own research on the same subject; but none of the surveys available so far signal this hypothesis.

Doria/Moro plate

Under the “third way”, a slate led by João Doria (PSDB) with former judge Sérgio Moro in vice, he has a positive perception of 12% of respondents and a negative perception of 43%. It’s uncertain whether the two will unite on the same project, as neither has admitted to giving up the sheet metal head so far. In an interview with state, the governor of São Paulo stated that the possibility of a joint platform will be discussed in April.

A ticket with Sergio Moro, president, and Joaquim Barbosa (PSB), vice, in turn, is well regarded by 24% of respondents and disapproved by 46%. Retired Federal Supreme Court justice, Barbosa acted in the direction of the monthly allowance processes. as showed the state, so far, the minister has not shown signs that he would be willing to enter the dispute.

the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) President with the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves as vice is rejected by 58% and approved by 26%. The slate that is currently at Planalto, Bolsonaro and Hamilton Mourão, has 22% support and 57% rejection.

The Idea Data survey was released by Exam magazine listened to 1,200 people with a 3% plus or minus margin of error; among the main conclusions, it points out that 51% assess Jair Bolsonaro’s administration as bad or very bad and 53% disapprove of the way the agent handles the position. Furthermore, 47% of evangelicals approve of the president of the Republic, compared to 30% of Catholics.