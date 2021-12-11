Pope calls for ‘attention’ to abuse of power in religious institutions

VATICAN CITY, DEC 11 (ANSA) – Pope Francis welcomed the congregations of the Institute of Consecrated Life and the Society of Apostolic Life at the Vatican this Saturday (11) and asked everyone to pay “attention” to avoid abuse of power by leaders of religious institutions.

“Discriminate and follow up. Especially monitor newly founded communities, which are most exposed to the risks of self-referral. Attention to the founders who, at times, tend to be self-referential, feeling that they are the only bearers or interpreters of the charism, as if they were superior to the Church”, he told the faithful.

According to Francisco, it is necessary to “observe with particular attention the separation of the internal and external jurisdictions, the duration of terms of office and the accumulation of power” and to be “aware of abuses of authority and power”.

“Consecrated life in the Church grows and can bear evangelical fruit in the living communion of people faithful to God. The faithful have the right to be warned by the pastors about the authenticity of the charisms and about the trustworthiness of those who present themselves as founders”, said the Catholic leader, also asking that these new organizations always “develop collaboration with the diocesan bishops”.

“This collaboration, this synergy between the dicastery and bishops also makes it possible to prevent institutes deprived of sufficient motivation or adequate vigor from arising out of time,” he pointed out.

During the year 2021, Pope Francis made a series of changes in the organization and authorizations for new religious institutions. (ANSA).

