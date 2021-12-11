‘President Going for Resources’

In leaked audio, the technical coordinator said he would resign if nothing changed within the club. Afterwards, he went back and stated that he will continue in the position

In audio leaked this Friday, Muricy Ramalho unburdened himself and said he would resign from the position of technical coordinator of the São Paulo if nothing changed within the club. Soon after, he stated that he will continue in the role after a conversation with the board and sees a perspective of improvement in the search for reinforcements.

According to Muricy, there is a mobilization of the board to give a better quality to the coach, mainly in the matter of reinforcements. This made a difference for Ceni to continue.

“We are working a lot, we had a conversation with Ceni, Belmonte. The president is looking for resources to change this situation. It can’t stay like this. We have hope. We talked to Rogério about structure, pre-season. We are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s work until we find the way.“, he explained, to Arnaldo e Tironi channel.

“Rogério’s permanence is important. Together, we get stronger. He is understanding our situation. Let’s not keep our heads down. Rogério was relieved. It’s not easy to pass what we went through, the history we have, the club almost collapsed, it’s hard for us. We suffered too much. The conversation left us excited,” he concluded.

In an interview with Arnaldo e Tironi, the tricolor idol also confirmed the veracity of the audio in which he said he would resign if nothing changed and opened up the game on the tricolor situation.

“The audio is mine, I tell a friend I have. What I meant is what the fans are feeling, sadness like São Paulo is. The month was tough, it affected our health, it is not easy for a club of this size to fight for a situation like this, it is difficult to understand that”.