President of Fluminense confirms “pre-agreement”, and Felipe Melo should be presented on Monday

This Friday, the president of the Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, revealed that the Laranjeiras club reached an agreement with Felipe Melo, who said goodbye to the palm trees. The defensive midfielder had a contract with Verdão until the end of this year and has not had his contract renewed.

“There is already a pre-agreement, the tendency is for it to be presented as early as Monday,” said the president of the Rio club to the ge during the Brasileirão 2021 awards event.

Mário Bittencourt was full of praise for Felipe Melo, highlighting the importance of having experienced players for the Libertadores dispute. At 38, the midfielder intends to act for two more seasons.

“He’s a spectacular player, a winning player and he has a profile that we’re working on for this year. We already had the idea of ​​returning to Libertadores and wanted players with the face of the competition. He’s two-time champion of the Libertadores, he played in big leagues clubs in the world,” he concluded.

this friday, Felipe Melo received honors from Palmeiras, at the Football Academy, and from Mancha Verde, on the court of the organized fans’ samba school. For the Palestinian club, he played 225 matches and was one of the team captains in winning the Libertadores bi-championship in 2021.

