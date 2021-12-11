President of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt says he has “pre-agreement” with Felipe Melo | Rio de Janeiro

President of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt confirmed this Friday night, during the Brasileirão 2021 awards event at CBF, that he reached an agreement with Felipe Melo. The former Palmeiras steering wheel must be presented next Monday.

– There is already a pre-agreement, the tendency is for it to be presented on Monday – summarized Mário on his arrival at the event, at the CBF headquarters.

Then, the president of Fluminense gave more information, revealed that he had already tried to sign Felipe Melo earlier this year and said that, as the club will play Libertadores again, it wants athletes “with the face of competition”.

– Felipe’s hiring was evaluated by our technical team. It’s a player we had already tried in early 2021, but he ended up extending it with Palmeiras. He is a player who has played over 70 games in the last two years. Interestingly, in the five years of Palmeiras, the year in which he played less was the first, so every year he made more games – explained Márcio Bittencourt.

“He’s a spectacular player, a winning player and he has a profile that we’re working on for this year. We already had the idea of ​​returning to Libertadores and wanted players with the face of the competition. He’s two-time champion of the Libertadores, he played in big leagues clubs in the world,” he added.

Earlier this Friday, Felipe Melo was honored by Palmeiras, the club for which he won the 2018 Brazilian Championship, 2020 Florida Tournament, 2020 Paulista Championship, 2020 Brazil Cup and 2020 and 2021 Libertadores. next to all these cups and said that “Palm trees is tattooed on the heart”.

At 38, the midfielder has worked for European clubs such as Fiorentina, Juventus, Galatasaray and Inter Milan. Before moving abroad, he played for Flamengo, Cruzeiro and Grêmio.

Mário Bittencourt also answered questions about Luiz Henrique and Marcão. About the young striker, the president said that he never even received a poll from other teams.

– No (there was a proposal), zero. We never received any proposal from Luiz Henrique, neither before, nor after, nor now. He’s a player who talks a lot, obviously he’s a beautiful player, a young talent from Fluminense and Brazilian football. At some point this proposal may come, but we have not even had a survey so far – he said.

About coach Marcão, whether or not he will continue in the position for next season, Márcio said that he has not yet discussed the coaching commission with the board.

– We still haven’t decided anything about it, about the technical committee. It’ll be over for next week anyway. We have a lot of time to work this year, unlike last year.

*Giovana Marcondes and Luiz Gontijo contributed.

