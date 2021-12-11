President of Juventude confirms Jair Ventura’s stay and talks about having a different season | youth

After fulfilling the objective outlined by the Youth Board of remaining in Serie A, coach Jair Ventura will continue his career at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. As provided for in the contract, the coach has a bond with the Caxias do Sul team until the end of next season. With that, you will be able to effectively participate in the formation of the cast for 2022.

After much celebration on the lawn and in the dressing room for the victory over Corinthians and remaining in the elite, the president of Juventude, Walter Dall Zotto Jr., guaranteed the continuity of the coach for another year full of challenges for Alviverde with the Campeonato Gaúcho , Copa do Brasil and Serie A:

– About Jair Ventura, he has a contract and we hope to do another season, now different, with him participating in the team’s assembly – commented the Youth representative, who runs the club since accessing Serie B in 2019.

1 of 2 Jair Ventura excited after the confirmation of the permanence of Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Jair Ventura moved after confirming the permanence of Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

In charge of coach Marquinhos Santos, Juventude recorded a performance close to 40% in the Brasileirão. With the arrival of Jair Ventura, Alviverde’s growth was visible, in the field and in statistics. In 11 games, the new commander won five wins, three draws and three defeats, a 55% improvement in the final stretch of the Serie A Brazilian Championship.

For the maximum representative of Juventude, the transformation in the pursuit of permanence was only possible with the good synergy created between the new coaching committee and the players:

“The players have assimilated Jair’s idea. I thank everyone on the committee. I just have to thank those who cheered and believed in the jaconero runner from the beginning – reinforced Walter Dall Zotto Jr.

With the maintenance of Jair Ventura, the trend is that, in the next few days, the Caxias do Sul club will be able to announce its first reinforcements for the 2022 season. In parallel, the soccer direction will also define possible exits.

