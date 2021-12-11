President of Peñarol reveals target of Palmeiras target for 2022

Right-back Giovanni González, from Peñarol, has been in the sights of Palmeiras for some time. Whenever a new window opens, the athlete is again cited as a possible reinforcement of the Greatest Champion in Brazil.

However, the president of the Uruguayan club commented on the athlete’s departure, but stated that he will not go to Brazil. He nailed that the European market will be the destination.

“Especially Giovanni and Facundo can leave. I’m not 100% sure because then I would be confirming something, and negotiations take days. But at first, they go to Europe,” said Ignacio Ruglio, chairman of the Peñarol.

González is befriended by left-back Piquerez. Both met last week to watch the Uruguayan club play.

Palmeiras is looking for reinforcements for 2022. Leila Pereira, who takes over Verdão on the 15th, hopes to announce new athletes in the month of December and enroll them in the Club World Cup, in February.

