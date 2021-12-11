Priest accused of dealing drugs, embezzling money and carrying out orgies is sentenced to 3 years and 8 months

the italian priest French Spagnesi, 40 years old, accused of international drug trafficking, fraud and embezzlement of church money to carry out orgies, was sentenced on Tuesday (7) to 3 years and 8 months in prison after making a plea agreement. with the court of the city of Prato, Italy. The information is from the newspaper O Globo.











The religious will serve a sentence providing social services and will undergo treatment in a therapeutic community to try to get rid of drug addiction.

Also according to the newspaper, Spagnesi was found guilty of stealing money donated by believers to finance the use of drugs in gay orgies held without any kind of security protocol during the pandemic.

The Italian Public Ministry also accused him of having embezzled around 200,000 euros from the church to buy drugs. In April, he was prevented from accessing the parish’s account.

Spagnesi admitted part of the crimes during the process and, for that reason, managed to reach an agreement with the court. But he denies having had unprotected sex in orgies, despite knowing he was HIV positive.

In September, when he was arrested, the priest apologized for his behavior and attributed his behavior to cocaine addiction.