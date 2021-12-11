Priest steals from believers to buy drugs and is convicted – News

a priest of Catholic church Italian was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for stealing money from believers to fund drug-fueled gay orgies during the new coronavirus pandemic. After agreement with the Justice, the religious must have the sentence converted into rehabilitation programs, to treat the addiction.

According to the Argentinean website Infobae, the priest Francesco Spagnesi, 40, was accused of causing serious injuries to several sexual partners after transmitting diseases to them. The religious was aware of the illnesses, but did not talk about them to the people involved in the orgies he organized in the church.

Spagnesi’s partner, Alessio Regina, was convicted of buying and selling drugs. He will try to convert the pen into community work.

The orgies organized by Spagnesi and Regina were filled with cocaine and GBL. The narcotic would have been purchased in Holland, with money from the Catholic Church.

The parties sexual of the priest came to gather around 200 participants – people were summoned through the internet. Spagnesi confessed that the average number of participants was 20 to 30 individuals, of which at least two were HIV positive.

Orgy meetings have taken place weekly since 2019, when drugs were imported from the Netherlands. The priest stated that all relationships were consented and with the use of condoms, which was denied by at least 15 witnesses.

Spagnesi is estimated to have stolen 200,000 euros ($1.2 million) from the Catholic Church in the past two years. The Diocese of Prato, Italy, removed Spagnesi from the parish and suspended him from priestly functions.