Production will return in early 2022 with Letitia Wright

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had its production paused about a month ago, due to the actress Letitia Wright still be recovering from injuries from an accident on set. After that, rumors indicated that the interpreter of Shuri could be removed from production and from the MCU permanently for not accepting to be vaccinated, but information from the The Hollywood Reporter the rumors disproved.

At the time of the announcement that production would be paused, it was announced that the forecast was for the film to be re-shot in the city of Atlanta in early 2022. The actress’s team had also released a note, talking a little more about the situation :

“Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is excited to return to work in early 2022,” the representative explained. “Letitia kindly asks you to keep her in your prayers.”

Some time later, new information indicated that the film could suffer further delays due to the actress’ anti-vaccine status. In addition to releasing a video defending anti-vaccine ideas, reports indicated that she had been harassing fellow cast members when talking about the subject. With the tightening of measures against Covid-19 in the United States, it was speculated that Shuri’s interpreter might not be able to return to the recordings if she didn’t get vaccinated.

Despite all this, wright remains in the cast of the feature, and will return to the filming set in January 2022. The Hollywood Reporter he wrote:

“We took a look at it and sources close to the production say that Pantera 2 is really on its way back into production in late January in Atlanta. With Wright.”

On the face of it, it appears that the original plans for the film are being maintained. Thus, the release date scheduled for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should also be maintained, with the release of the film happening day November 11, 2022 as expected.

