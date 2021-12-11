Profits and victories: Atlético-MG reaches the final of the Copa do Brasil with just one defeat at Mineirão | athletic-mg

When asked about the best stadium to play in Brazil, striker Hulk can hurt impartiality: Mineirão. This Sunday, at home, Atlético-MG starts the Brazil Cup final against Athletico-PR, with Gigante da Pampulha as a fortress.

1 of 3 Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Bruno Sousa / Atlético-MG Atlético-MG fans in Mineirão — Photo: Bruno Sousa / Atlético-MG

On the stage where Hulk scored 24 goals in 2021, and saw Atlético-MG lose only once in the season, the current Brazilian champion only lost once in the season, in the 1st round of consecutive points, to Fortaleza. In knockouts, Cuca was never defeated acting at home, in Belo Horizonte, in command of Galo.

– We won a very important title in the club’s history. In a little while, we have the first final of the Copa do Brasil, it would be a triple crown for us, our dream of the Athleticians. It won’t be easy, but we’ll work hard, with great humility, with respect to the opponent, so that we can raise another cup and make this triple crown – said Hulk, to the ge.

The promise of 60,000 fans in the stadium – there is a load of 2,800 tickets for visitors – creates an extra force for the best principal of Brazilian football today. Rooster has an incredible 88.2% overall success rate. There are 98 points conquered out of the 111 disputed, by Mineiro, Libertadores, Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil.

In 37 games, out 31 wins, 5 draws and only one loss. There was a stumble in the derby against Cruzeiro, in April, but Galo was a visitor at Gigante.

2 of 3 Atlético fans during the party game against Bragantino — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético-MG Atlético fans during the party game against Bragantino — Photo: Bruno Sousa/Atlético-MG

For the Brazilian Championship, playing at home was a differential for Atlético. There were 52 points, with 90% success. Galo achieved a record of 16 consecutive victories as home team in the running points. No other club has won more, sequentially, in their own domains. Overall, the champion’s home campaign was just behind Flamengo de Jorge Jesus’ 53 points, in 2019, at Maracanã.