Prost remembers Senna when commenting on Hamilton and Verstappen’s rivalry: ‘We were little boys compared to this’

Outstanding rivals on the track, Briton Lewis Hamilton and Dutchman Max Verstappen have been compared to another pair that made Formula 1 history: Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. In the 1980s, the rivalry between the Brazilian and the French was in the news, but, according to the four-time world champion, it was a child thing, compared to what is seen with today’s protagonists.

— When I saw the race on Sunday (Saudi Arabian GP), I wanted to leave a message that with Ayrton I would say, “Look Ayrton, we were just boys compared to this” because something absolutely amazing is happening, so let’s try to live it well and in the best way possible until the end,” declared the 66-year-old former driver, in an interview with “Canal+”.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Juan Manuel Fangio wins his first in Formula 1 in 1951 Photo: AFP Juan Manuel Fangio in his Maserati at the GP of Modena, Italy, in 1953 Photo: AP Photo/Remo Nassi Juan Manuel Fangio wins his fifth title in 1957 Photo: Reproduction In 1967, Jack Brabham gives directions in the car Photo: Agência O Globo Reproduction of the Formula-1 magazine, 50 years Gold: Lotus 49 B by Graham Hill Photo: Reproduction Two-time world champion Jim Clark in the 60s Photo: Publicity Jim Clark at the French GP in 1965 Photo: Publicity Jackie Stewart from Scotland wins the 1971 championship Photo: Reproduction Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Austrian GP in 1972 Photo: Reproduction Emerson Fittipaldi celebrates his victory at the 1973 Brazilian GP Photo: Arquivo O Globo / Luiz Pinto / Agência O Globo GP Brazil. On the podium at Interlagos, champion José Carlos Pace raises a Brazilian flag between Emerson Fittipaldi, second, and Jochen Mass, third. Photo: Antonio Carlos Piccino 01/26/1975 / Agência O Globo James Hunt and Niki Lauda at the Sheraton Hotel, in Rio: duel immortalized in cinemas Photo: Wilson Alves / Agência O Globo Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost and Nelson Piquet on the podium at the Brazilian GP Photo: AFP Nelson Piquet on the Interlagos track with his Brabham in 1978 Photo: Márcio Arruda Nelson Piquet wins the Brazilian GP in 1983 Photo: Archive Nelson Piquet drives his Brabham at the Brazilian GP, ​​in Jacarepaguá Photo: Archive Ayrton Senna celebrates his first world title by winning the Japanese GP at Suzuka in 1988 Photo: GDI Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost beat the Japanese GP and Senna is two-time F1 world champion Photo: Archive Ayrton Senna celebrates his victory at the Brazilian GP, ​​in Interlagos, after an exhausting race Photo: Fernando Pereira Michael Schumacher shuts down Damon Hill and the two withdraw from the Australian GP. The German won his first title Photo: Reuters Schumacher leaves his car after colliding with Damon Hill, who also abandoned the race. Photo: Mark Sandten / Bongarts / Getty Images Schumacher at the Australian GP after leaving the race after the crash at Damon Hill that secured the title for the German Photo: Bongarts / Bongarts / Getty Images Canadian Jacques Villenueve celebrates his victory at the 1997 British GP Photo: Lynne Sladky / Archive Michael Schumacher throws champagne at the Finnish Mika Hakkinen, winner of the Luxembourg GP in 1998 Photo: Jerome Delay / Archive Rubens Barichello cries with the Brazilian flag on his face on the podium of his first career victory at the German GP Photo: Jockel Finck / Archive Ferrari’s controversial team game at the 2002 Austrian GP Photo: AFP Italian Giancarlo Fisichella receives the trophy for the victory of the Brazilian GP, ​​in Imola. The race management had given the victory to Kimi Raikkonen, but later revised the decision and corrected the error. Photo: Alberto Pellaschiar / Archive Michael Schumacher celebrates victory at the 2004 Japan GP, ​​year of his seven-time championship Photo: Shizuo Kambayashi / Shizuo Kambayashi/AP Fernando Alonso was world champion at Renault in 2005 and 2006 Photo: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP Fernando Alonso is applauded by Flavio Briatore (in the background) Photo: Damien Meyer / AFP Felipe Massa, in special overalls, celebrates his victory at the Brazilian GP, ​​in Interlagos, in 2006 Photo: Cezar Loureiro Finn Kimi Raikkonen wins the Brazilian GP and takes the 2007 world title Photo: Paulo Whitaker / Reuters Despite the victory, Felipe Massa cries after losing the world title at the Brazilian GP, ​​in Interlagos Photo: Fernando Maia German Sebastian Vettel celebrates his victory at the European GP in 2010, the year of his first title Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP Sebastian Vettel wins the Turkish GP: in 2011, he became the youngest two-time world champion Photo: Luca Bruno/AP Michael Schumacher is honored by Mercedes in his farewell F1 race at the 2012 Brazilian GP Photo: RICARDO MORAES/Reuters Sebastian Vettel celebrates his home victory at the German GP at the Nurburgring: the German won his fourth title in 2013 Photo: KAI PFAFFENBACH / KAI PFAFFENBACH/AFP Marussia’s tribute to Bianchi at the Russian GP last weekend. Team denied having ordered Biachi to ignore security procedures Photo: VALDRIN XHEMAJ / AFP Lewis Hamilton sips champagne at the 2015 Belgian GP victory Photo: Stringer/Reuters German Nico Rosberg celebrates F1 title at Abu Dhabi GP in 2016 Photo: Hassan Ammar / AP Lewis Hamilton next to Ayrton Senna’s helmet replica: the Englishman equaled the Brazilian’s record for pole position (65) at the Canadian GP in 2017 Photo: Mark Thompson / AFP British polo shirt Lewis Hamilton celebrates victory at Singapore night GP in 2018 Photo: MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP Lewis Hamilton is carried by fans at the celebration of his Great Britain GP victory at Silverstone in 2019 Photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP Finnish Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell wear protective masks before the GP previews at Silverstone in Northampton. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the 2020 season by almost four months, starting only in July. Photo: BEN STANSALL / AFP

He and Senna, who died in 1994, became teammates when they were at British McLaren.

RBR’s Verstappen leads the championship, with Hamilton barely behind. The Mercedes Brit accumulates 369.5 points as its rival, but is second because it has one less victory than the Dutch: eight against nine.

Asked how he evaluates the 2021 tournament so far, Prost was all praise for the new generation.

— Fabulous so far, with little quirks, a little controversial moments, but you can’t have such a fierce dispute without a little of it. However, it need not end badly. One of them will be a super world champion and the teams too, with everything they’ve shown this year. They are two top teams, at the top of the list – pointed out the Frenchman.

The season ends this Sunday, 12, at the Abu Dhabi GP.