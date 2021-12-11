Prost remembers Senna when commenting on Hamilton and Verstappen’s rivalry: ‘We were little boys compared to this’
Outstanding rivals on the track, Briton Lewis Hamilton and Dutchman Max Verstappen have been compared to another pair that made Formula 1 history: Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. In the 1980s, the rivalry between the Brazilian and the French was in the news, but, according to the four-time world champion, it was a child thing, compared to what is seen with today’s protagonists.
— When I saw the race on Sunday (Saudi Arabian GP), I wanted to leave a message that with Ayrton I would say, “Look Ayrton, we were just boys compared to this” because something absolutely amazing is happening, so let’s try to live it well and in the best way possible until the end,” declared the 66-year-old former driver, in an interview with “Canal+”.
He and Senna, who died in 1994, became teammates when they were at British McLaren.
RBR’s Verstappen leads the championship, with Hamilton barely behind. The Mercedes Brit accumulates 369.5 points as its rival, but is second because it has one less victory than the Dutch: eight against nine.
Asked how he evaluates the 2021 tournament so far, Prost was all praise for the new generation.
— Fabulous so far, with little quirks, a little controversial moments, but you can’t have such a fierce dispute without a little of it. However, it need not end badly. One of them will be a super world champion and the teams too, with everything they’ve shown this year. They are two top teams, at the top of the list – pointed out the Frenchman.
The season ends this Sunday, 12, at the Abu Dhabi GP.