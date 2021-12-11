“Protecting human rights is an inherent value of government,” says Bolsonaro at the Summit of Democracy

In a message displayed this Friday (10) at the Democracy Summit, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated that the protection of human rights is an “inherent value of the Brazilian government” and a guide for “all our public policies and social programs” .

In his speech, Bolsonaro said that the Summit was an opportunity for Brazil “to renew at the highest level our commitment to the world, with the defense of democracy, the fight against corruption and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

Bolsonaro’s participation was recorded on Thursday (9), when the Summit, organized by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, started. The intention of the American leader, according to him, is to debate ways to improve the democratic environment among allies and strengthen group practices.

However, the holding of the summit was also met with criticism from nations such as China and Russia, who called the event a “hypocrite”. Both countries did not participate in the event that ends this Friday.

One of the points mentioned by the president was freedom of expression in the digital environment – as had been mentioned by analyst Caio Junqueira, from CNN – cited in a series of “commitments” to “forge a culture of dialogue, freedom and social inclusion,” Bolsonaro said.

“In recent years, we have worked hard to promote and protect human rights in Brazil. I reaffirm our determination to protect and respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Brazilians, regardless of origin, race, sex, color, age, religion, without any discrimination”, he added.

In addition to quoting the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, Bolsonaro also affirmed that the Brazilian government follows “the most ambitious anti-corruption plan” and reiterated its “commitment to continue promoting a transparent and responsible public administration”.