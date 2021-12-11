“Provisional Cell Phone” Scam: Understand How Fraud Works

According to a survey by the digital security firm AllowMe, the temporary cell phone scam is on the rise, making more and more victims in Brazil. In this crime, the fraudster’s main objective is to use an alternative cell phone line with his photo to reach his family and friends and request some amount for an “emergency”.

This scam has been applied frequently on WhatsApp, with one of the most common justifications being the purchase of a new chip for use in a temporary cell phone after problems with the main device. Even with the different phone number, potential victims end up becoming comfortable because of the criminal’s use of their name and the presence of an acquaintance’s photo in the conversation.

This fraud is related to data leaks, with fraudsters taking advantage of the numerous information made available on the internet after several digital attacks in Brazil in 2021. With this, criminals can easily find full name, telephone, CPF, ID and e-mail of a person.

With this data, criminals can easily find people on social networks, and together with the culture of sharing moments on platforms and tagging people on them, they prepare a credible scenario for the story of the provisional cell phone that makes the victim more likely to send money requested.

“When the scammer gets his data and does a search on his social networks, he doesn’t have the phone number of his parents or siblings, but his. Therefore, he checks on his profile who the closest people are and passes by them to take a hit on you,” says Fernando Guariento, manager of Professional Services at AllowMe.

What to do to escape this scam?

Video calls can scare off criminals. (Image: Reproduction/Ben Collins/Unsplash)

To avoid this scam, the ideal is not to leave your social networks open for anyone to access. With this step, the scammers will have more difficulty in finding information, making the crime of the provisional cell phone more difficult.

Another important point is to always be wary of requests for money. If a relative asks for an amount from another number, it is important that you look for that person in the main number to confirm the request. A video call also helps to eliminate doubts, as fraudsters are unlikely to accept it.

Finally, if your profile on social networks is already limited to access, and even so you suffer this type of attack, you probably ended up falling into some phishing that gave the fraudster access to your accounts, which in some cases, such as services from the Google, allow criminals to download all contacts registered on connected devices. So, don’t click on suspicious links, much less share information on them.