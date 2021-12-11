PS Store starts year-end game promotion with up to 90% off

Recently, the Sony started the New Year Offers, a promotion that offers games with up to 90% off.

You can check all offers by clicking here.

But if you’d like some curatorial help, we’ve put together some of the best deals we’ve found.

Dodgeball Academy — BRL 83.92 (20% discount)

— BRL 83.92 (20% discount) Kaze and the Wild Masks — BRL 48.17 (33% discount)

— BRL 48.17 (33% discount) Mortal Kombat 11 — BRL 39.98 (80% discount)

— BRL 39.98 (80% discount) Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection — BRL 35.99 (70% discount)

— BRL 35.99 (70% discount) Bloodborne: Complete Edition — R$ 87.25 (50% discount)

— R$ 87.25 (50% discount) Hello Neighbor — BRL 31.22 (75% discount)

— BRL 31.22 (75% discount) little nightmares — BRL 20 (75% discount)

— BRL 20 (75% discount) DOOM (1993) — BRL 5.97 (70% discount)

— BRL 5.97 (70% discount) Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition — BRL 102.02 (65% discount)

— BRL 102.02 (65% discount) Alien: Isolation — BRL 19.99 (80% discount)

— BRL 19.99 (80% discount) dishonored — BRL 25.05 (70% discount)

— BRL 25.05 (70% discount) Dead Cells — R$ 62.34 (40% discount)

— R$ 62.34 (40% discount) Prey — BRL 59.80 (60% discount)

— BRL 59.80 (60% discount) Outlast: Bundle of Terror — BRL 38.62 (75% discount)

— BRL 38.62 (75% discount) Bayonetta — BRL 41.56 (60% discount)

— BRL 41.56 (60% discount) Hotline Miami Collection — BRL 26.22 (75% discount)

— BRL 26.22 (75% discount) Oxenfree — BRL 4.15 (90% discount)

— BRL 4.15 (90% discount) Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons — BRL 37.90 (80% discount)

— BRL 37.90 (80% discount) Layers of Fear 2 — BRL 26.22

The end-of-year promotion is now available on the PS Store, PlayStation consoles digital store, and ends on December 20th.

In addition, PlayStation has just announced that it has started the Christmas Promotion for PS4 and PS5 physical media, which are already running at select retailers.

PlayStation Hits line games are up to 30% off, while the latest releases (like return and Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension) are with up to 33%. Other big console titles like The Last of Us Part II and Days Gone, are with up to 40% discount.

Offers are valid until December 30th (or while supplies last).