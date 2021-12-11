PSG prepares ‘heavy boat’ with stars to meet Pochettino’s request, says newspaper; see the names

PSG will seek in January to define the situations of some athletes who are not being used by Mauricio Pochettino

In the last transfer window, the Paris Saint-Germain surprised and brought a flood of stars to its cast. But in January, at the request of the technician Mauricio Pochettino, a boat must leave the Parque dos Príncipes.

According to the newspaper L’Equipe, the athletes who must leave the club in the winter market are: Mauro Icardi, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba, Ebimbe, Rafinha and Sergio Rico.

With a lot of personal problems since he arrived at the club, the Argentine striker tops the list. However, one factor that can make it difficult for you to exit is value. PSG paid BRL 296 million to get him out of Inter Milan.

Rafinha lost space since the arrival of coach Mauricio Pochettino. The Brazilian even had chances and was praised for Thomas Tuchel in the second half of last season, but has not been taking credit with the Argentine and must leave Paris.

Other names, like Kurzawa and Sergio Rico, do not have space with the Argentine coach and will hear proposals, if they arrive, in January.

In all, PSG has 33 players in the squad for season 2021-22. The idea, according to the French vehicle, is to reduce the number of athletes in the European winter transfer window and economically relieve the payroll. Pochettino wants a smaller cast to work with.