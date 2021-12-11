PUBG: Battlegrounds will be free from 2022

Users who have the paid version will receive in-game benefits

during the event The Game Awards 2021 held yesterday (9) we had the announcement that PUBG: Battlegrounds will become a game Free-To-Play from January 12, 2022, the pioneer of the genre Battle Royale will no longer be sold for a fixed price to allow a greater number of players to have access to the experience found in the game.

The initiative will serve for the game to recover part of the success it did in its release, nowadays there are several games in the same genre that are free and end up being preferred by the public, as in the cases of Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends. Check out the promotional trailer that aired during the The Game Awards 2021.

“To show our appreciation for the support, all players who owned and played PUBG: Battlegrounds prior to converting to a free-to-play service will receive the PUBG – Special Commemorative Pack, which includes a free upgrade to Battleground Plus and various rewards. “

As informed by the developer, whoever purchased the game before it became free will receive a Special Commemorative Package, check below which benefits will be granted. But only for those who purchase the game until January 10th.



PUBG – SPECIAL CELEBRATION PACKAGE

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus

Set Veteran’s Legacy Corset Veteran’s Legacy Jacket Veteran’s Legacy Gloves Veteran’s Legacy Pants Veteran’s Legacy Boots

Legacy Chain and Knife – Frying Pan

Nameplate — Veteran’s Legacy

O BATTLEGROUND Plus will be a package sold separately to users who want to upgrade from the Free-to-Play version, check the content below:

Survival Mastery XP + 100% boost

Career — Medals tab

Ranked Mode

Create and play Custom Matches.

BATTLEGROUNDS Plus includes the following items:

Commander’s Camouflaged Hat

Commander’s Camouflaged Mask

Commander’s Camouflaged Gloves

1300 G-COIN Bonus

What did you think of this transition from PUBG: Battlegrounds for a free-to-play game? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

