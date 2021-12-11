Queiroga about vaccination: ‘Either stay free or die for Brazil’ – National

Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga (photo: Fernando Frazo/Agncia Brasil) BRASLIA, DF – Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga quotes an excerpt from the independence anthem -“either stay a free homeland or die for Brazil” – to defend the phrase said this week about comparing life with freedom.

The minister had said the phrase on Tuesday (7) when announcing that the government had decided to demand a quarantine of five days for unvaccinated travelers entering Brazil.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) had recommended the vaccination passport for all people arriving in Brazil.

“It’s in the independence anthem, isn’t it? Either stay a free homeland or die for Brazil. And the sun of freedom in fleeting rays. Let’s stop these polemics,” he said at the door of the Ministry of Health.

The minister was also asked if he had spoken against the vaccine passport.

“Did I say against it? That’s your interpretation. Take my line and you’ll see. I spoke of WHO, which WHO said it would not be reasonable to discriminate against vaccinated or unvaccinated people.”

In addition, Queiroga also spoke about the hacker attack this Friday morning (10). He defended the suspension of the ordinance so that there would be a single rule for Brazilians and foreigners.

New rules

After the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health, the Bolsonaro government announced that it would postpone the application of the new rules for the entry of travelers to Brazil by a week. The measures would take effect this Saturday (11).

Among them are the requirement of a five-day quarantine for non-immunized persons arriving on international flights, in addition to testing carried out up to 72 hours before departure, and the presentation of proof of vaccination or negative test at the land border.

Queiroga was asked why many people do not need data from the Ministry of Health to prove they are vaccinated. There are people who have had vaccines in other parts of the world.

“There must be equality in relation to these issues. I am not going to prevent Brazilians from entering and creating a rule for Brazilians and another for foreigners,” he stated.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said that it is still not possible to assess whether data was lost after the hacker attack. This is still under investigation as it is a very extensive database.

“This is a question that everyone asks themselves. The ministry itself asks this question. We are finalizing the investigations. Both we and the contracted company, which hosts the data, have a backup policy. When importing this data, some data can be saved. corrupt. too early to state categorically,” he assessed.

The statement was given this Friday afternoon at a press conference held at the Ministry of Health.