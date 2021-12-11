Rain leaves more than 500 families homeless, mayor isolated and districts flooded in Jucuruçu, Bahia | Bahia

More than 500 families are homeless in the city of Jucuruçu, in the extreme south of Bahia, this Friday (10). Several districts were completely flooded and Mayor Arivaldo Costa is isolated. All bridges connecting the city to other municipalities have collapsed. There is no record of deaths. [Veja vídeo acima]

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The total average, estimated by the city hall and informed by the Civil Defense of the State of Bahia (Sudec), is more than two thousand homeless people, which corresponds to about 25% of the population of the city, which has 8,856 inhabitants, according to the Institute Brazilian Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Mayor of Jucuruçu, Bahia, has been incommunicado for three days

The Municipal Department of Social Welfare informed that the exact survey of the number of homeless people is still in progress, as most districts are without power and, consequently, communication.

In addition, it is still raining heavily in Jucuruçu this Friday. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the city is in an area with a weather hazard warning. This warning predicts rainfall volumes between 50 and 100 mm, in addition to intense winds of 60 to 100 km/h.

On Thursday (9), the management decreed a state of public calamity, because of damage from the rains. The entire city has its drinking water supply suspended. Residents are using rainwater to shower.

Jucuruçu secretary says he still doesn’t have any information about the city’s mayor

Because of this situation, the city has made several telephone contacts available, so that families affected by the rain can register and be sheltered. Also on Thursday, before the bridges collapsed, the city managed to seek donations in Itanhém – a neighboring municipality.

1 of 1 Rain leaves more than 500 families homeless, mayor isolated and districts flooded in Jucuruçu, Bahia — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Rain leaves more than 500 families homeless, mayor isolated and districts flooded in Jucuruçu, Bahia — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The Social Assistance Secretariat is trying to open a social account to receive financial donations, but it hasn’t succeeded yet because the secretary responsible for the action is also isolated and without communication.

The rain also caused flooding in the municipality, because the volume of the Gado Bravo and Jucuruçu rivers rose rapidly and they overflowed. Also on Thursday, and residents had to be rescued with the help of an inflatable mattress.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻