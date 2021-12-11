Rains in Bahia: rescue actions continue; see highways that remain closed

Rescues in island communities due to rains and flooding in the South and Extreme South of Bahia continue this Saturday (11). Twenty-five municipalities are in an emergency situation, according to decrees published in the Official Gazette.

Several parts of the state still have problems with mobility, with collapsed bridges and roads with interrupted flow. The military checked the state of the bridge in Itamaraju, which collapsed, and attended to other similar incidents in Várzea Alegre and Novo Prado, in Prado.

Traffic on KM 10 of BA-284, close to the access to the district of São Paulino, between the junction of the BR-101, in Itamaraju, and the district of Alho, is already fully cleared, after emergency actions by the Secretariat of Infrastructure of the Bahia (Seinfra), yesterday afternoon. The services for the restoration of the lane, which broke with heavy rains in the Far South of Bahia, are still being carried out on the highway.

At another point on the BA-284, actions to provide traffic conditions for the connection road between Itamaraju and the district of Alho were initiated by Seinfra’s technical team this Saturday morning (11). Maintenance services on KM 17, on which the track also gave way due to the rainy season in the region, began after the arrival of equipment, such as excavators. Traffic at the site continues to be interrupted.

Itamaraju (Photo: SSP/Disclosure)

On BR-489, drivers using the stretch between Itamaraju and Prado must keep their eyes open. Traffic on KM 02, 13 and 13 of the highway is still closed due to the break in the lane. Leaving from Prado, the equipment to carry out the requalification of the road is expected to be moved by the end of this Saturday afternoon. The work will start from KM 15 and, subsequently, will continue towards KM 13 and 02.

In addition to the disturbances on the roads, there are isolated points with no energy supply in cities like Jucuruçu and Guaratinga, in southern Bahia, according to Coelba.

Redemptions and donations

The state government says that around 80 firefighters and 37 students and instructors of rescue courses participate in the rescues. Food, water, medicines and other items are being taken as a priority to the residents of 13 cities that are the most affected. The priority of care in rescues is for pregnant women and people with comorbidities, especially those undergoing hemodialysis treatment.

In Jucuruçu, with the help of the population, accesses were improvised for vehicles to distribute food baskets. “We continue alongside the population in this difficult moment. We will remain with the reinforcement of the force indefinitely”, says the commander-general of the Fire Department, Colonel Adson Marchesini.

According to the Fire Department, the affected municipalities in the extreme south are: Eunápolis, Guaratinga, Itabela, Itamaraju, Itanhém, Jucuruçú, Medeiros Neto, Mucuri, Prado, Porto Seguro, Santa Cruz Cabrália, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda. In the south they are: Mascote, Itacaré, Itabuna, Ilhéus, Canavieiras, Camacan and Belmonte. In other regions, it also has Apuarema, Conceição do Almeida, Caetanos, Encruzilhada, Ibicuí, Ipiaú, Itambé, Itaquara, Jequié and Macarani.

air reinforcement

The Air Group of the Military Police of Bahia (Graer) is also working to help in the situation. During Friday, two helicopters flew over the flooded areas for monitoring.

Both take off from the base set up in Itamaraju, where operations with the Military Fire Department are centralized. Guardião 05 took off to Jucuruçu, aiming at transporting military firefighters and essential items, such as food and diapers. Weather conditions, however, remain adverse and hinder performance at certain times.