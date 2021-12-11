Rains in Bahia: ‘Water volume will reach even greater tonight,’ says Rui

Governor Rui Costa spoke this Friday (10) about the situation of rains in the state, with 28 cities in an emergency situation due to flooding. The Far-South is the most affected area in Bahia. There is no accurate estimate of homeless people in the state due to the rain, due to the difficulty of counting and the high number of isolated places, according to the Civil Defense.

“It’s been raining a lot in practically every state, but the most critical situation is in the Far South. Within the Far South, the worst situation is the city of Jucuruçu and part of Itamaraju, mainly the district of Nova Alegria. They are practically under water. , only part of these two locations are out of flooding,” said Rui during Bahia Meio Dia, on TV Bahia.

Rui stated that the government has been making efforts to help rescue islanders, but there is a lot of difficulty due to the weather conditions. “The great difficulty is having access to the houses. Helicopters were not able to operate, the operation is very limited due to the weather conditions. In addition to the rain, there is fog. You cannot operate without visibility,” he explained.

Speaking of some families who are refusing to leave their homes, even at the risk of flooding, Rui said that the government can act, especially if there are minors involved. “The priority is to protect people, get people out of the risk area. We want to send this message to everyone. Get out of these places, go to higher places. Mayors reported the great resistance of many people to leave their homes, even with a level of the rising water. Get out of your houses,” he repeated.

“We ask first with conviction, but at imminent risk, we can do the compulsory removal. If the State knows, if the city hall knows, that the water level will rise 4.5 meters and leave that house completely under water, we cannot just turn our backs and accept the person’s denial, when there are innocent children there who they are not aware of the risk. We will not let a child die because the parent refuses to leave the house, even though they are told that the house will be under water“, he pointed out.

Sunday improvement forecast

For tonight and Saturday morning, the forecast is frightening. “The volume of water will arrive tonight even greater,” says the governor. “We reiterated with mayors that these people (who live near rivers and the like) leave their homes. Do not expect the level of several rivers and streams to rise, some dams will release more water. We received an alert from Chesf, which operates a dam de Pedras, in Jequié, which from today to tomorrow will release a large volume of water. All the cities that are after the dam, there is our warning to remove the population close to the rivers because a large volume of water will arrive”, he pointed out .

The expectation is that the rains will start to decrease on Sunday and there will be a “sensible improvement” on Monday. “Dozens of bridges that have fallen, roads are interrupted and we will only be able to act after the water level drops,” he highlighted. “We already have machinery and equipment, most cannot work because the water level is high”.

As soon as possible, this recovery work will begin to rebuild the most affected bridges, schools and homes. “We asked the mayors to identify the destroyed houses, we will also support the reconstruction, eventually some will have to be rebuilt in another place, higher, so that in the future these families are not reached by the water”.

Over the days, daily meetings will take place between state and municipal teams to monitor the situation.

Jucuruçu

One of the cities most affected by flooding is Jucuruçu. Rui explained that access to the city is difficult. “Some of these places you have many hills. Especially Jucuruçu, which is a mountainous region, with difficult access for the helicopter, if there is no visibility. We are trying to reach these cities, but we are not succeeding,” he said. He also spoke about the town’s mayor, Lili, who is stranded on a farm.

“I spoke to him yesterday on the phone, I was able to talk via zap, and he sent me pictures of where he was. He lives on a farm near the city. He sent me pictures where the headquarters of the farm is surrounded by water. That’s all. He can’t get out and no one can get there. He gets sporadically contacted via telephone, due to the signal, which is also affected by the rain. Many poles have fallen, many electricity networks have fallen. , said the governor, explaining that Embasa will work with water tankers.

Jucuruçu’s administration secretary, Audilei Silva, told Bahia Meio Dia that he hasn’t heard the mayor’s voice for three days. “We are here in this anguish. In addition to rescuing the families, rescuing the mayors. Without knowing his real condition, he is isolated in a rural community. What we know is that he is isolated. He has not heard his voice for three days. of him, without really knowing how he is doing. We got in touch with his driver, who went swimming,” he says.

The governor’s expectation is to visit the affected areas as soon as time permits. “I tried it yesterday, the weather didn’t work. Today I canceled my schedule to go to the region. But the airport in Porto Seguro closed, Itamaraju closed. They said it doesn’t have the conditions to fly,” he says. “I’m monitoring. Tomorrow, no later than Sunday, conditions will allow. I want to go by helicopter and pose in several places to see on site. I’m going to visit several cities, not just one place.”