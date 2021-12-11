Rains in southern Bahia: Bridge connecting Eunápolis to Itabela remains banned | Bahia

The stretch of BR-101, which connects Eunápolis to Itabela, in the extreme south of Bahia, remains closed this Saturday morning (11). According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), there is no forecast for releasing the lane because there is still no security regarding the structural conditions of the bridge.

The stretches of BR-101 that are interdicted by the PRF are: Km-722 and Km-811; on the BR-420, the prohibited stretch is Km-264.

Trucks and cars line up this Saturday because of the ban on the track in Eunápolis.

On Friday night (10), trucks were stopped and, along with signs, a poster warned of the exact point of interdiction. Unable to pass, truck drivers formed a long line on the BR-101, right after the entrance to Eunápolis, without predicting when they would leave there.

The truck driver Wellington Chaves was carrying coconut water. He was on his way to São Paulo and said there is a risk of losing his cargo. “It runs the risk of perishing and contamination, because it cannot have contact with water. So, as it’s stopped here, there’s no ventilation, so it’s at serious risk,” he said.

The level of the Buranhém River, better known as Rio do Peixe, was very high and water covered the bridge on BR-101, between Itabela and Eunápolis. The track was completely closed and technicians from the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT) were on site to assess the risks. Until this Saturday morning, they had not cleared the route this Saturday morning.

Federal government recognizes emergency

The federal government published an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União which recognizes, through the Ministry of Regional Development, the emergency situation in 17 cities in Bahia and 32 others in Minas Gerais. In recent days, both states have suffered from heavy rains.

According to the publication, the national secretary of Civil Defense and Protection Alexandre Lucas Alves recognizes the emergency situation as a result of a local storm, following a decree by the government of Bahia.

The municipalities in Bahia that had the recognition of the emergency situation were: Anagé, Camacan, Canavieiras, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Itabela, Itacaré, Itamaraju, Itapetinga, Jiquiriçá, Jucuruçu, Marcionílio Souza, Mascote, Medeiros Neto, Santanópolis, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda .

Bahia Government ratifies Emergency Situation for 3 more cities

Also on Friday night, the government of Bahia announced that the decrees for ratification of Emergency Situations in the municipalities of Eunápolis, Encruzilhada and Ibicuí were published in this Saturday’s Official Gazette of the State. The decrees signed by Governor Rui Costa are valid for 180 days.

According to the decrees, all state agencies must mobilize, within the scope of their competence, to support actions to help cities.

In addition to the three, they are in a similar situation: Alcobaça, Belomonte, Caravelas, Guaratinga, Ibirapuã, Ilhéus, Itabela, Itagimirim, Itamaraju, Itanhém, Itapebi, Jucuruçu, Lajedão, Macarani, Medeiros Neto, Mucuri, Nova Viçosa, Porto Seguro, Prado Santa Cruz Cabrália, Teixeira de Freitas and Vereda.

Earlier, the Government of Bahia, through the Department of Justice, Human Rights and Development of Bahia (SJDHDS), authorized, on Thursday (9), the transfer of R$ 705,120 to 32 municipalities in the interior of Bahia that are in an emergency situation because of the heavy rain of the last few weeks.

According to government information, around 4,650 vulnerable families will benefit.

Campaigns raise donations for homeless people after rains; see how to help

The fire department and the Military Police of Itamaraju carried out donation campaigns for the homeless and displaced families after the heavy rains that hit Bahia since last Tuesday (7). According to the Fire Department, donations can be donated at all the agency’s barracks in the state.

Military Police in the cities of Itamaraju and Jucuruçu, in southern Bahia, also carried out a food donation campaign. Both cities were heavily hit by rain.

Collections can be made at the headquarters of the 43rd Independent Military Police Company (43rd CIPM/Itamaraju) and at the headquarters of the 4th Platoon, in Jucuruçu.

The city of Jucuruçu asked for donations of food, toiletries and clothing. Deliveries can be made directly to CRAS, São Sebastião Catholic Church and the Adventist Church in the California neighborhood.

