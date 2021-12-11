Raphael Veiga makes his grandfather’s dreams come true at Palmeiras after being released from Corinthians and receives an award in the team of the heart

Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, won the Silver Ball as one of the best midfielders in the Brazilian Championship

One of the great highlights of palm trees in a historic year for the club, Raphael Veiga was almost a player for the biggest rival, the Corinthians. Luckily for the Palestinian fans, however, fate wanted the midfielder to play in his heart club, fulfill his grandfather’s dreams and, to top it off, took the ESPN Sportingbet Silver Ball Award as one of the best midfielders of the 2021 Brasileirão.

If today the athlete stands out in the middle of the field with his goals and assists, the beginning in football could have been completely different. Resident of Tatuapé, in the eastern part of São Paulo, he went to test at Corinthians at the age of nine. And as a goalkeeper!

“I was a big fan of Marcos at the 2002 World Cup. He was a goalkeeper. In games with my friends he liked to throw me on the ground and shout his name. One day my father managed to audition for me at Parque São Jorge”, said the player, when he was still playing for Coritiba, to ESPN.com.br, in 2016.

Veiga did not pass the test, but he did not give up on football. Weeks later, he returned to the club alvinegro for a new test, this time on the line. He spent two years at Corinthians’ base, but was fired “for being short and without strength”.

After running for several teams in the youth categories, he established himself at Osasco Audax-SP, where he was revealed by Fernando Diniz. It caught the attention of the Coritiba, where he arrived and stood out. He was then hired by Palmeiras, where he played a year before being loaned to the Athletic-PR.

When he returned, he never left. After a 2020 of many fluctuations, Veiga established himself with coach Abel Ferreira and became one of the pillars of the team that won the Libertadores Conmebol twice in 2021 and finished 3rd at Brasileirão.

In the national championship, there were 10 goals and 4 assists in 31 games played. In addition, he managed to fulfill the dreams of his grandfather, Rafael Veiga.

From a Palmeira family, Veiga grew up going to the old Palestra Itália to watch the club alviverde and his grandfather dreamed of seeing his grandson wearing the Palmeiras jersey and winning titles.

Raphael’s grandfather died when the midfielder was still a child and, at the wake, Veiga placed a note in the coffin with a promise: “Grandpa, I’ll still give you a lot of joy in football.”

Raphael fulfilled his promise with mastery: for Palmeiras, there are 2 Copa Libertadores, 1 Copa do Brasil, 1 Campeonato Paulista and now his first Silver Ball.

Wherever he is, Seu Rafael is certainly beyond proud of his grandson!