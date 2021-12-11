Reinforcements and a chance for foreign investors: how the direction of São Paulo convinced Ceni and Muricy | São Paulo

Soccer coordinator Muricy Ramalho and coach Rogério Ceni will only continue in São Paulo in 2022 because they heard from the board at a meeting this Friday, at the Barra Funda CT, the promise that there will be investment in the reformulation of the cast (even if with unpopular players).

More than that, a project to enable the hiring of nominations made by Ceni was presented to the duo of Tricolor idols. The management’s move takes place at the end of the week when the coach conditioned his future at the club to reinforcements and on the day of Muricy Ramalho’s audio leak.

This Friday, a message from Muricy directed to a friend went viral on social media and made public the three-time champion’s dissatisfaction with the club’s current problems.

The recording also revealed that both he and Ceni had decided, according to Muricy, not to continue in 2022 due to the lack of investment in signings and the difficulty that was to come with a modest team. These factors, according to Muricy, could tarnish their idol image.

This Friday’s meeting, however, completely changed Muricy Ramalho’s plans. Until that moment, the board had preached financial austerity and had already declared to the technical committee that there would be no room for many reinforcements.

However, the recent declarations by Rogério Ceni saying that his permanence depended on new names for the cast and the dissatisfaction of Muricy Ramalho made the direction yield.

Last Wednesday, while the team concentrated in Belo Horizonte for the duel against América-MG, Carlos Belmonte, Rui Costa and Ceni met at the hotel and have already started to analyze some possible names for the next season.

The conversation and the analysis of reinforcements encouraged the directors, who felt there that Rogério Ceni was closed with the project. This Friday’s meeting would be just another step towards aligning strategies.

Muricy Ramalho’s leaked audio, therefore, took everyone by surprise. From the way things turned out, there was almost a certainty that they would both remain in their positions.

To dissuade them from the idea of ​​leaving São Paulo, president Julio Casares presented a project to make possible the hiring of players that Ceni had indicated. The promise is that there will be financial support until January to reinforce the cast.

Ceni says that the decision to stay or leave São Paulo depends on the arrival of reinforcements

Julio Casares has been holding talks with a foreign investor and scheduled a trip early next month to try to close a deal. It is not known, however, which country this investor is from or which branch it is.

In addition, the club’s marketing team started a project to raise revenue through partnerships with companies that want to put their brand in São Paulo. This is one of the main bets right now.

The promises cheered Muricy Ramalho and Rogério Ceni, who gave the board a vote of confidence and hope that their wishes will be granted.

They know, however, that the signings will not be star players, but names that change the profile of the cast. The priorities are players with some experience and who are seasoned, above all.

With a plan practically outlined, the technical committee and the board will meet more often this month to put into practice what was discussed last Friday.

