Remo to announce new executive after Copa Verde | Sport Para | Online Diary

Even though it is fully focused on the pursuit of its first Green Cup title – after having been runner-up in the 2015 and 2020 editions – Clube do Remo is articulated behind the scenes aiming at planning the new squad that will be assembled to dispute the competitions that will be held at the over the coming season.

Through a calculation carried out by the DOL, the current football executive of Clube do was confirmed after the final dispute of the Copa Verde, which will be played this Saturday (11), against Vila Nova-GO, at 5 pm, at Baenão stadium. Remo, Thiago Alves will be saying goodbye to the cast. For his place, as reported by an internal source of the club, the name of Ney Pandolfo must be made official in Leão.

Clube do Remo: Everything ready for the big Green Cup decision

HISTORIC

Very active in the football market, Antonio Nei Pandolfo is 60 years old and has already lived both “sides of the coin” in the world of football. As a professional player, he was Brazilian runner-up champion in 1986 with Guarani, then, playing in Bragantino’s famous “carrosel caipira”, he was champion of Serie A 2 in 1988, Champion of Serie B in 1989, Champion of Paulista in 1990 and runner-up Brazilian champion in 1991.

After hanging up his boots, Pandolfo was assistant coach at Palmeiras, Atlético-MG and Santos – where he changed his position when he assumed football management in the campaign in which the team won the Libertadores champion in 2011. As a football executive, he worked at Sport-PE (conquering the title of the 2014 Northeast Cup), Bahia, Guarani, Criciúma, Santa Cruz and finally Sport, again in 2021.

STAYED IN ALMOST

Before his move to Santa Cruz, Ney Pandolfo even negotiated a deal with Clube do Remo, in 2019, however the request from Pernambuco prevented him from coming to Baenão. This time, although the negotiations are practically all right, small details remain for the complete outcome of the negotiation. After the official signing of his contract, the football executive will have the mission of organizing the new Azulino squad for the Campeonato Paraense, Copa do Brasil, Copa Verde and Série C in 2022.

IT’S DECISION

Before that, the Azulina team will have the difficult mission of deciding the title of the Copa Verde against Vila Nova, in the Baenão stadium, which should receive a maximum load of fans in its stands. Whoever wins the title will have a guaranteed place in the third phase of the 2022 Copa do Brasil. The match will have full coverage in real time, through the entire sports team on the portal DOL.