Reply: after Volt’s interest, Kappa makes a proposal to renew with Botafogo

The negotiations of the Botafogo with regard to the future of the sporting goods supplier for the coming seasons they gained a new chapter. After Volt made a proposal that met the club’s expectations, Kappa decided to ‘respond in the same coin’ and presented, this Friday, new numbers to Alvinegro.

The Italian brand, it is worth remembering, has been responsible for signing the Glorioso’s uniforms since 2019. By contract, the company can cover any proposal that Botafogo receives until the month of December. In this case, Kappa decided to do it.

Botafogo was inclined to accept Volt’s numbers, which had pleased the business model – remember how the Brazilian brand is proposed. The club’s business department will now carry out a new round of reviews.

Among Kappa’s new proposal are the control of Botafogo’s physical stores – one in General Severiano and the other in Nilton Santos -, financial guarantees per season, distribution and an increase in royalties in relation to the numbers in the current contract.

An issue also placed on the table by the Italian brand was the time to carry out a possible change of supplier. If Botafogo chooses to change the brand that signs the uniforms, the new shirts would have to be ready by the end of January, Alvinegro’s debut date in the Carioca Championship. Kappa stated that, with the renovation, the thing could happen in a ‘less desperate’ way.

The crux of the matter is that, precisely because of the proximity of the opening date for the next season, Botafogo doesn’t have a long time to think about the answer. Each proposal has pros and cons, guarantee members of the club. Alvinegro will choose the one it understands that best values ​​it.