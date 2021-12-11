Reporter accumulates role on SporTV and wins battle against Globo in Justice · TV News

One of SportTV’s top sports reporters over the past decade, Bruna Gosling won a labor lawsuit against Globo. The journalist asked for payment for the accumulation of functions in the Newsroom and the recognition of accumulated overtime. She had the orders partially fulfilled and earned R$ 20 thousand.

O TV news had access to the file. In the initial petition, Bruna said that she was initially hired as a PJ (Legal Person). In this way, the professional opens a micro-enterprise and receives by issuing invoices. The gross money paid is usually higher in these cases, but the worker is without formal rights. Subsequently, Globo started to register it in the mold of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws).

The journalist also claimed that she was initially hired as a production assistant at SporTV in 2003, being successively promoted. Among the roles in which she worked is that of reporter, in which she covered major events. Finally, she was a program editor until she was fired in 2019.

Bruna said that she worked for 16 years at Grupo Globo without registration. Even though she was hired as a reporter or producer, she argued in the process that she had other roles in the company, but was not paid for any of them.

To explain her thesis in action, the reporter listed that she worked as a producer, editor and scriptwriter for the program SporTV Repórter. Later, she was promoted to editor, but with no salary increase — she was paid the same amount as when she was a reporter.

Of the five points mentioned in the process, the Court only granted two gains. The initial petition asked for compensation of R$50,000, but the 1st Civil Court of Rio de Janeiro, which analyzed the case, ordered the payment of R$20,000. Globo was ordered to pay court costs. The case can still be appealed by both parties.

The station has suffered from labor and civil lawsuits because of the wave of layoffs that have taken place in recent years, especially after the implementation of the Uma Só Globo project, which unified all areas of the business. In all, according to a survey recently carried out by the TV news, about 17 thousand lawsuits are running against the group in court.

When contacted, Globo informed that it does not comment on legal cases.