Requirements and conditions to receive Brazilian Aid of R$ 400 in December

key points Brazil Aid starts to be paid with a new value;

Complementary benefits increase the monthly fee;

Population can consult calendars.

New round of Brazil Aid starts with adjustments to your budget. in this Friday (10), The Federal Savings Bank began to pay the amounts of the second monthly payment of the new Bolsa Família. However, the population that had received BRL 217 during the month of November, you will now have access to an allowance from BRL 400.

O Brazil Aid had its value changed. Last week, the Senate approved part of the text of the PEC of Precatório so that the federal government could slack around BRL 50 billion in your budget. With that, the new social project increased its monthly fee for R$400.

How does Brazil aid payment work?

To calculate the amount to be received, the population needs to meet some requirements of the federal government. First of all, you need to fit in with the project ground rules, that are:

Have a per capita family income of up to R$89; or

Have a per capita family income of up to R$ 178 (in the case of families that include pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and/or adolescents up to 17 years of age);

Be registered in the CadÚnico;

Have updated data in CadÚnico for at least two years.

Once registered, you can access the following basic payments, which total a average of BRL 200. They are:

Early Childhood Benefit: paid to families with children between zero and 36 months of age;

Family Membership Benefit: paid to families with young people up to 21 years of age;

Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty: financial supplement for families that receive benefits, but even so, the per capita family income does not exceed the extreme poverty line.

Complementary benefits increase project salary

The total amount of BRL 400 has been granted to those who have the right to receive the extra allowances. There are six in total, and the following categories apply:

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: 12 monthly installments paid to Auxílio Brasil beneficiary students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions;

Child Citizen Assistance: benefit paid to heads of households who find a job and who cannot find daycare places to leave their children aged 0 to 48 months;

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: paid for up to 36 months to family farmers enrolled in the CadÚnico;

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: for Brazil Aid beneficiaries who can prove that they have a formal job;

Transition Compensatory Benefit: paid to current Bolsa Família beneficiaries who lose part of the amount received due to the changes brought about by the new program;

Sports School Allowance: for students between 12 and 17 years old who are members of beneficiary families and who stand out in the Brazilian School Games.

Rules for granting extra allowances

Children and teenagers of school age (between 6 and 15 years old) must have at least 85% presence in classes;

Young people between 16 and 17 years old, the minimum attendance required is 75%;

Children under 7 years old must have their vaccinations up to date and must attend the health center to monitor and monitor their growth;

Pregnant women must attend prenatal consultations and participate in educational activities offered by the Ministry of Health on breastfeeding and healthy eating;

Health monitoring of women who are 14 to 44 years old.

Brazil Aid Calendar in December

NIS ending 1: December 10

NIS ending 2: December 13

NIS ending 3: December 14

NIS ending 4: December 15

NIS ending 5: December 16

NIS ending 6: December 17

NIS ending 7: December 20th

NIS ending 8: December 21

NIS ending 9: 22 December

NIS ending 0: December 23

To make a withdrawal, simply access the virtual accounts of the box has. Through the platform, the beneficiary can make payments and transfers or withdraw the amount by going to a Caixa branch or Lottery unit.