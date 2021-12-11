Roberto Carlos reinterprets the classic “Outra Vez”; hear it first hand

Packing love stories since 1977, the song “Again”, success in the voice of Roberto Carlos, just got a new version. The track debuts this Friday (10) on digital platforms. A lyric video, which you can watch firsthand below, will be available on the singer’s YouTube channel.
Composed by Isolda, who created classics sung by Roberto Carlos, such as “Elas porelas” and “A stupid way of loving you”, the song “Outra Vez” was originally released on an album that also featured the hits “Amigo”, “ Talking Seriously” and “Riding”.
In this version of “Outra Vez”, the King makes reinterpretations and new arrangements. The song will be on the soundtrack of TV Globo’s new 9 pm soap opera, “Um Lugar ao Sol”.
Roberto Carlos recently participated in the unprecedented collaboration “A Cor do Amor”, with Liah Soares, whose official video has already surpassed more than 1 million views in less than two weeks. The release became Roberto’s first duet since “Chegaste” in 2018 with American singer Jennifer Lopez. As well as the new version of “Outra Vez”, the track “A Cor do Amor” is also present in the soundtrack of the soap opera ‘Um Lugar Ao Sol’.
“Again”
(Isolde)
you were the biggest of my cases
Of all the hugs, the one I never forgot
You were one of the loves I had
The most complicated and the simplest for me
you were the best of my mistakes
The strangest story anyone has ever written
And it’s for these and others
That my longing reminds me of everything again
you were the sincere lie
most serious joke that ever happened to me
you were the oldest case
And the friendliest love that appeared to me
From the memories I bring in life
You are the longing I like to have
Just like that I feel you so close to me
Again
I forgot to try to forget you
I decided to want you for wanting
I decided to remind you how many times
I feel like it with nothing to lose
Oh you were all happiness
You were the evil that only made me good
you were the best of my plans
And the worst mistake I could make
From the memories I bring in life
You are the longing I like to have
Just like that I feel you so close to me
Again