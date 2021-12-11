Rodolfo Rodrigues: São Paulo had its worst campaign in the straight points – 12/10/2021

After losing to América Mineiro in the last round this Thursday (9), São Paulo ended its participation in Brasileirão 2021 in 13th place, with 48 points and 42.1% of success. The campaign was the worst for the club in the history of points run and repeated the worst position, 13th place from 13th, when it scored 50 points.

With no vacancy in the Copa Libertadores, São Paulo had its 3rd worst campaign in the history of the Brasileirão since 1971 in terms of success, ahead only of the 1998 campaigns (39.1%, when it was 15th) and 1976 (41%, when was in 28th place).

With just 31 goals scored, São Paulo also finished the 2021 Brazilian Championship with their worst attack in the competition’s history since 1971. The average of only 0.82 goals per match was behind that of the 1998 team (0.91 ) and from 1990 (0.96) and 1971 (0.96). In the era of running points, the worst averages had been 1.03 goals per game, in 2013 and 2019.

Another negative mark for São Paulo was the number of victories in a single edition in the consecutive points era. There were only 11 in 38 rounds, trailing the negative 2013 record (13 wins).

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)