Rodrygo reveals advice he heard from Ancelotti and help he has from Brazilians at Real Madrid

Rodrygo spoke about the advice he received from Carlo Ancelotti and the relationship with Brazilians in the Real Madrid squad

rodrygo believes that it has evolved since the arrival of coach Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, who will face the Madrid’s athletic, per Laliga, on Sunday (12), at 5 pm (GMT), with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+. In an exclusive interview with ESPN, the striker told the advice he heard from the Italian coach so that he could grow in the tactical part.

“He always told me that he had to improve defensively: ‘You’re very good with the ball, but you’ll need to help me.’ . If I didn’t score a goal or give an assist, I charge a lot. But nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.

“I’ve been doing the same jobs since I arrived. The difference is the sequence of games. Being able to play more and more, you can see the physical improvement in any player”, he analyzed.

For this evolution, Rodrygo has the help of the other four Brazilians who are in the main squad of Real Madrid.

“Marcelo and Casemiro share their experience. Militão, Vini and I are always together. If we have a free day, we try to go out for dinner, do something together. We don’t get separated and I think it makes it much easier for us to live here”, stated.

With 19 games in the season, several of them as a starter, the Brazilian has two goals and three assists in the team that has nine straight victories (12 unbeaten games). Now, the challenge will be against rivals Atlético de Madrid, to keep a good distance at the top of Espanyol.

“Happy with the winning streak. There are many games left in LaLiga. We’re expecting a tough derby, as it always is,” he said.

Called up a few times by Tite for the main selection, the player was vetoed by Real Madrid for the dispute of the Olympics in Tokyo, in 2021.

“I said that I wanted to go to the Olympics, but I’m an employee of the club and what they decided I would have to respect. We talked and they decided that it was better for me to participate in the pre-season. I had an injury last season and this could hinder me if I didn’t do the pre-season. We saw what was best for me and the best thing was not to go. I’m glad that everything worked out and Brazil was champion. And I’m happy to be doing well here too,” he concluded.