Rooster: debt to businessman blocks part of Brazilian award

Part of Atlético’s awards, for winning the Brazilian Championship this season, was blocked by a debt the club owes to businessman Giuliano Bertolucci. After confirming the title of the competition, the club was ordered to pay R$ 6,743,826.27 to the agent. In contact with Super.FC, Galo stated that he is trying to resolve the situation with the manager, but that he has not yet been notified of the decision.

On December 3, the day after the confirmation of the alvinegro title, judge Fernando Lamego Sleumer ordered the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to block the amount and ordered the transfer of the amount to the businessman.

“It should be noted that, in the event of prior existence of available amounts, I determine that CBF transfers any and all amounts to the bank account linked to this court”, says the document sent to the president of CBF.

Bertolucci was the businessman responsible for the biggest sale in the history of Galo. Bernard’s transfer to Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine, in 2013 for €25m. The agent also arranged for Diego Tardelli to travel to Shandong Luneng, from China, in 2015. In August 2021, Atlético informed that it was able to reduce its debt with the agent to R$5.1 million through the courts.

Through the advisory, Atlético said, on Friday night (10), that it is awaiting the court summons and that it is trying to resolve the situation with the businessman.

“Atletico informs that it is aware of the legal measures taken by the agent, but has not yet been notified of the decision. In parallel to the legal rite, there are negotiations between the parties with a view to reaching an understanding, which can occur at any time. Two meetings have already been held between Atlético and the agent, with the participation of President Sérgio Coelho and the businessman’s lawyer.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.