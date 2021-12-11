Rose finishes the wedding and has sex with Baby · TV News

Rose (Barbara Colen) will have two heartbreaks in a row in The More Life, The Better!. The former model will discover that she was made a muggle by her husband, Guilherme (Mateus Solano), and will decide to put a stop to her marriage. However, in the sequence, he will have a shock when he finds out that Neném (Vladimir Brichta) will be having an affair with Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In scenes scheduled to go live from next Monday (13) , Tigger’s mother (Matheus Abreu) ​​will be shocked to learn that her husband cheated on her and will not fund a ward for needy children in her clinic. Furious, she will give up traveling with him and put an end to the relationship.

Rose’s revolt will be so great that she will pack her things and leave the house where she lives with Guilherme. The doctor will beg her not to leave him, but it will be in vain. The breakup of the two will be celebrated by Celina (Ana Lucia Torre), who always despised her daughter-in-law.

But Rose will also break face with her other crush. The former model will meet again Neném, who was her great love in the past. It turns out that the player will have agreed to become engaged to Paula after she helps his daughter, Bianca (Sara Vidal), who will become ill and will be taken to the hospital.

By coincidence, Rose will go to the same place and come face to face with both of them. Devastated, she will vent to Joana (Mariana Nunes) and tell her all about her love story with the ace.

The seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded. The More Life the Better! it will be on the air until May of next year.

