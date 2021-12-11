Russia intercepts US and French planes in Black Sea – News

Russia said on Thursday (9) that it had sent fighter jets to intercept and escort US and French military aircraft flying near the Black Sea border amid tensions between Moscow and the West.

“Three Su-27 fighters were sent to identify air targets and prevent a breach of the borders of the Russian Federation“, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to this source, the planes intercepted and escorted two French Mirage 2000 and Rafale fighters, a French Air Force KC-135 tanker and two American reconnaissance planes, a CL-600 Artemis and an RC-135.

The five aircraft turned around and then the Russian fighters returned to their base, the ministry said. The day before, Russia announced that it had intercepted and escorted three French planes flying over the Black Sea.

In recent weeks, relations have been very tense between Russia and Western countries, which accuse Moscow of massing troops on the Ukrainian border to prepare for a military operation.

During an interview on Tuesday (7) with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, threatened Russia with “tough economic sanctions” in case of attack on Ukraine.

The same line is defended by France, which warned Russia on Wednesday of “massive and strategic consequences” if Ukraine were harmed.

The Russians refuse to prepare an invasion of Ukraine and accuse the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries of increasing the “provocations” with military maneuvers near their borders in the Black Sea.