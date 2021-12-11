Russia prepares invasion of Ukraine? 6 questions to understand tension in the region | World

At russian forces Are you preparing for a war in Ukraine in the coming months? While Moscow denies this possibility, Western leaders and Ukraine’s own politicians have been asking themselves this, based on some moves.

THE Ukraine accuses the Russia of dispatching tens of thousands of soldiers to the border between the two countries, in what would be preparation for an invasion or large-scale military action. already the Russia says it does not plan to attack Ukrainian territory, but rather to guarantee its safety – and it accuses its neighbor (and the US) of adopting destabilizing behavior in the region.

Tensions reverberate in Europe and the world, with the involvement of the European Union and the US in the conversations (see more details below) and with new threats of sanctions against the Russian government.

Below, the BBC explains what is happening.

THE Ukraine borders Europe and Russia, but as a former Soviet republic, has deep ties with Russia, including their language, as Russian is widely spoken there.

THE Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s approach to European institutions, and their main fear is that Kiev will join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (nato), the western military alliance.

This Friday (10/12), Moscow demanded that NATO terminate a commitment made in 2008 with Ukraine and Georgia (another close country) that provided for the affiliation of both to the organization. Furthermore, Russia asserted that NATO must promise not to arm border countries that could threaten Russian security.

THE Ukraine, meanwhile, presses for more help from the West, saying it would be unable to contain any Russian military action on its own.

“Unfortunately, Ukraine needs to be objective at this point,” said the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, Gen. Kyrylo O. Budanov, according to a report in The New York Times on Thursday (9). “We don’t have enough military resources to repel a large-scale Russian attack without the support of Western forces.”

The recent history of the two countries is one of confrontation. In 2014, Ukrainians ousted their pro-Russian president. Subsequently, Russia conquered and annexed the southern Crimean peninsula, belonging to Ukraine. Russian-backed separatists also conquered large swaths of the eastern Ukrainian territories, known as the Donets.

2 of 3 Pro-Russian separatist tanks in the Donets region in 2015 photo — Photo: AFP via BBC Pro-Russian separatist tanks in the Donets region in 2015 photo — Photo: AFP via BBC

2. Could there be a war in 2022?

This conflict in eastern Ukraine persists to this day. The Ukrainian government says Russia has been sending tanks and snipers to the front in rebel-held areas. But it is the so-called Russian forces, with more than 90,000 troops within range of the border, that worry the most.

Recent satellite images show an increasing military presence in Crimea, not far from eastern Ukraine. But there are no signs of an imminent invasion or action by Russian President Vladimir Putin to show that. The Kremlin spokesman urged everyone to keep a “cool head”.

However, Western intelligence services, as well as those in Ukraine, think this could happen sometime in early 2022. “The most likely time to be ready for an escalation (in the conflict) will be in late January,” said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

THE US intelligence says that in January it could reach around 175,000 troops mobilized for actions in Ukraine, and CIA (US Secret Service) director William Burns believes that President Putin “is putting the Russian military and Russian security services in positions from which they can act in a very comprehensive way.”

O The world has already witnessed a similar sequence of events in April this year, but on that occasion Russia downplayed its actions and said he was conducting military exercises near Ukraine. Then he backed off.

On Tuesday, before a two-hour video call between Putin and US President Joe Biden, five Western leaders called on Moscow to “decrease tensions”.

Tensions around Ukraine were, by the way, the main topic of conversation between the two leaders. “President Biden expressed his deep concern about the escalation of forces around Ukraine and made it clear that the US and its allies would respond with economic and other measures in the event of a military escalation“says White House statement. “Biden reiterated his support for Ukrainian sovereignty and called for relaxation and a return to diplomacy.”

THE Europe also reacted. This Friday, the president of the European Commission (executive arm of the European Union), Ursula von der Leyen, said that eventual Russian action in Ukraine “will take its toll” – although it has not been made clear what kind of response or sanction it would apply to Moscow.

THE Russia initially described satellite photos showing the largest military presence in Crimea as alarmist. Although, in early December, a presidential adviser argued that the country has “the right to move troops into our territory” and denied that it is an escalation in tensions.

Moscow also accused Ukraine of increasing the size of its troops and to plan to attack areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists. THE Ukraine says the accusations are Russian “propaganda nonsense” to cover up Moscow’s plans. Eventually, these accusations could become justifications for Russian military action.

Vladimir Dzhabarov of the Russian Federation Council’s international affairs committee said in early December that half a million Ukrainians in rebel-held areas now have Russian passports. He put it that if rebel leaders ask for Russian help, “of course” Moscow will provide it. “We cannot abandon our compatriots,” Dzhabarov said.

Vladimir Putin warned the West not to cross the “red linesRussians in Ukraine. So what are these red lines? One is to stop NATO’s eastward expansion and the distribution of arms to neighboring countries that could pose a threat to Russia. There is particular hostility towards military exercises by Western countries in the Black Sea and the use of Turkish drones by Ukraine in areas where Moscow-backed rebels operate.

In late November, Putin said he hoped that “common sense and responsibility for their own countries and the global community will eventually prevail.” In July 2021, the Russian president posted a lengthy text on the Kremlin website detailing the history of the two nations and labeling Ukraine’s current leaders as drivers of an “anti-Russian project”. As Putin defended, those who pit Ukraine against Russia “will destroy their own country”.

Russia is also frustrated that the 2015 Minsk peace agreement, aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine, is far from being fulfilled. There are still no agreements signed for the holding of elections monitored by independent organizations in the separatist regions.

5. How is NATO helping Ukraine?

NATO’s Western military alliance has a defensive role and, according to its Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, any military support purely follows that duty.

The UK, in particular, should help Ukraine build two naval bases, in Ochakiv and Berdyansk. The US also delivered Javelin anti-tank missiles and two US Coast Guard patrol boats to Ukrainian forces..

“It is up to Ukraine and our 30 allies to decide when Ukraine is ready to join the alliance,” Stoltenberg said, adding that Russia “has no veto power” and “no right to interfere in this process”.

6. How far will the West go for Ukraine?

You US have made it clear they are committed to helping Ukraine to defend their “sovereign territory”, but Biden has indicated that military action is not an option for the time being.

In that case, even if the US refuses to respect the “red lines” placed by Russia, how far will they go to help Kiev? The main tool in the West’s arsenal appears to be sanctions. Biden spoke of “very real costs” if Russia takes military action, and US government sources are considering that it could mean economic measures and support for the Ukrainian military.

UK Foreign Minister Vicky Ford also said British officials were considering an extension of defensive support. As for economic measures, a powerful tool is the disconnection of the Russian banking system from the Swift international payments system. This has always been seen as a last resort.