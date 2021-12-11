Russia says Ukraine’s entry into NATO would lead Europe into armed conflict – International

MOSCOW – A Russia conditioned this Friday, 10, the end of its military movement on the border with the Ukraine the end of the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) near its borders. In a statement, the Russian chancellery warned the Atlantic alliance that the inclusion of Ukraine and Georgia in the pact, as foreseen in a document signed in 2008, could lead to a military conflict involving the whole of Europe. A day earlier, the Russians compared the current stalemate to the Cuban Missile Crisis, when the world was on the brink of nuclear conflict.

“This irresponsible behavior creates unacceptable threats to our security and poses serious military risks for all parties involved, to the point of full-scale conflict in Europe,” the Russian Chancellery said in a statement. “In the fundamental interest of European security, it is necessary to formally repudiate the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest that ‘Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that NATO was in the process of attracting Ukraine, bringing into the territory missile system launching points that would target Russia. The Russians also called for the establishment of a regular defense dialogue with NATO.

On the European side, Brussels has threatened to intensify economic and financial sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putin. The alert was made this Friday, 10, by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during a joint press conference with the new chancellor of the Germany, Olaf Scholz.

“We want de-escalation and an end to all aggression against their [da Rússia] neighbors,” von der Leyen told a news conference. He added: “Otherwise, the European Union will seek to intensify its sanctions and take other measures in the economic and financial sectors, in agreement with our partners.”

The European demand follows the same direction as the warnings made by the American president, Joe Biden, at the virtual conference with Putin on Tuesday, 7 when the Democratic leader warned that the Western bloc would respond to an upsurge in tensions through “strong economic measures” or even “other” in the event of a military escalation, as he reported The White House.

Ukraine and Georgia are former republics of the Soviet Union, in which Russia played a dominant role. Kiev now accuses Moscow of rallying tens of thousands of soldiers on its border in preparation for a possible full-scale military offensive.

Russia denies having planned any attacks but accuses Ukraine and the United States of destabilizing behavior and says it needs security guarantees for its own protection.

Despite the confrontation in Friday’s statement, the European Union leader said that Brussels wants to maintain a positive relationship with Moscow, but that the normalization of relations depends on the Kremlin’s action.

“We want a good relationship with Russia, but it depends, first of all, on how it behaves. Russia is taking a threatening posture towards its neighbors and this undermines the security of Europe,” he said./ REUTERS