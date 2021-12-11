Sada Cruzeiro beats Funvic Natal and goes to the final of the Volleyball Club World Cup

Sada Cruzeiro lived up to its favoritism and won Funvic Natal by 3 sets to 1 on Friday night (10) and guaranteed a spot in the final of the Volleyball Club World Cup, which is being played in Betim, in the Metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. In the big decision, the three-time world champion team will face the Italian Cucine Lube Civitanova, of its former players Simon and Lucarelli.

Click HERE to buy tickets

The partials were 25/17, 25/22, 23/25 and 25/16. The Italian club, which was champion in 2019, right on top of Cruzeiro, reached this stage after beat fellow countryman Trentino Itas minutes before, in an electrifying game that was decided in the tie-break. The grand final will be this Saturday (11) at 20:30 (GMT), while the decision for third place will be at 17:00.

The game

The start of the match was devastating on account of the team from Minas Gerais. In attacks without knowing the current Superliga champion, the quality of Wallace and Rodriguinho made the difference, even more so with Cachopa in the survey. With Christmas unable to breathe, Cruzeiro closed on the 25th to the 17th.

In the second round, Funvic seemed to have learned to deal more with the opposing force, but continued to err a lot on the serves. And as Sada’s eternal shirt 8 doesn’t usually forgive, both in blocks and in simply putting the ball on the ground, another favorable partial: 25 to 22.

In the third partial, it was the turn of Cuban pointer López to start appearing more, especially when the northeastern team had an advantage, at the beginning of the set. But on the other side there was the pointer Fábio, who started to grow in the game and gave work to the celestials, as well as Vitor Yudi, who made a show of receiving and supporting the attack: in the end, 25 to 23 for Christmas, and 2 to 1 in the game.

The fourth and final set was in the same line as the confrontation began: Cruzeiro dominating from start to finish. With a beautiful performance by Rodriguinho, including the serves. In the end, after reviewing the video, Sada’s team guaranteed in the final, to the delight of Filipe Ferraz, who is in his first year as a coach, the team and especially the fans. 25 to 16.

open quotes

According to setter Cachopa, the level of the game was high. I think it was a typical semifinal game. “The two teams gave everything on the court. You couldn’t expect anything else. The Natal team is going through turmoil, but they don’t let that show. It was a hell of a game, world-class,” he told the Super.FC.

According to him, the fact that Lube have played two more sets doesn’t make much difference. “I think the two semi-finals were exhausting. They played a little more, and it may interfere a little, but I don’t think that’s so relevant. In the final, the ball will go up and everyone will do the same,” explained the spawn. from the base.

Departure Cruise: Fernando Cachopa, Wallace, Rodriguinho, López, Isac, Otávio and the libero Lukinha. In came Resley, G. Rech and Cledenilson. Coach: Filipe Ferraz

Funvic Christmas: Funvic Natal – Murilo Radke, Gabriel Santos, Vitor Yudi, Symon, Krauchuk, Patrick and the libero Thales. Garcia, Fábio and Valim entered. Technician: João Conceição

GAME TABLE

Tuesday 12/7

Funvic Natal 3 x 2 UPCN San Juan

Sirjan Foolad 0 x 3 Sada Cruzeiro

Wednesday 12/8

Cucine Lube Civitanova 3 x 0 UPCN San Juan

Sirjan Foolad 0 x 3 Trentino Itas

Thursday 9/12

Cucine Lube Civitanova 3 x 0 Funvic Natal

Sada Cruzeiro 3 x 0 Trentino Itas

Friday, 12/10 – Semifinals

Semifinal 1 – Cucine Lube Civitanova 3 x 2 Trentino Itas

Semifinal 2 – Sada Cruzeiro 3 x 1 Funvic Natal

Day 5 – Saturday, 12/11 – Finals

5 pm – 3rd place dispute – Trentino Itas x Funvic Natal

20:30 – Final – Sada Cruzeiro x Cucine Lube Civitanova

KEYS

A group

– Cucine Lube Civitanova (ITA) – Club World Champion 2019

– UPCN San Juan (ARG) – South American Vice-Champion 2019/20

– Funvic Natal (BRA) – 2020/21 Superliga Champion

Group B

– Sada Cruzeiro (BRA) – South American Champion 2019/20

– Trentino Itas (ITA) – Champions League 2020/21 runner-up

– Sirjan Foolad (IRI) – Asian Champion 2020/21

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.