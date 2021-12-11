Samsung Galaxy S22: top of the line batteries are approved in Brazil with up to 4,855 mAh

The initial certification was awarded to Samsung do Brasil, but the manufacturer responsible for the components is Samsung SDI — the South Korean energy solutions division — and includes Battery information for all models from the series. The Galaxy S22, inheriting the Galaxy S21’s compact design, will have the smallest capacity of 3,950 mAh

On the verge of launching the next generation of its top-of-the-line “S” family phones, Samsung is already moving towards the global certification phase of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. After being approved in India and the United States, the batteries of the models passed through the technical team of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The Galaxy S22 Plus, whose battery is treated under the technical name “EB-BS906ABY” has 4,370 mAh, reinforcing that its size will be larger than the dimensions of the basic model. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will finally take on a “distinct” look from the series and its battery, treated as “EB-BS908ABY”, will have a capacity of 4,855 mAh.

The material reaffirms that the Galaxy S22 Plus will succeed the Galaxy S21 Plus with less battery — then 4,370 mAh (possibly advertised as “4,500 mAh”) against 4,800 mAh.

Battery compliance reports were issued between the 10th and 11th of November 2021, and suggest that the release may take place soon. Rumor has it that the line will be unveiled in mid-February 2022.