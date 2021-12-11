Samsung suspends Android 12 after folding phone crashes | Cell phone

Because of the complaints, Samsung would have temporarily stopped downloading the new software so it could fix these flaws in time for the global release, which still has no date to happen. Users also reported that their phones went into recovery mode after the update.

According to the website Android Community, other Z-line smartphone owners report problems with dark mode, screen flickering, apps that simply stop working, and even Dual Messenger, an app that lets you use two WhatsApp accounts on Samsung phones, crash.

Users mentioned camera issues and automatic deletion of photos from gallery without any explanation. Some of the brand’s customers have even reported problems with the sound and the screen, which supposedly hangs at a refresh rate of 60 Hz. There is no official number of people affected. Samsung also hasn’t officially taken a stand on the case either.