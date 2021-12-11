Sandra Bullock is among the 10 highest paid actresses; see list· TV news

Star of Unforgivable, new film from Netflix, Sandra Bullock is on a Hollywood exclusive list. In the company of names like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and Scarlett Johansson, the artist is among the ten highest paid actresses of the last decade.

The streaming giant’s main debut for the week, Unforgivable tells the story of Ruth Slater (Sandra). After serving her prison sentence for a violent crime, she wants to find her sister.

However, upon returning to society, the protagonist has problems accepting her past. While refusing to forgive discrimination suffered in her own home, Ruth tries to find the relative she was forced to leave behind.

In addition to being the fifth highest-paid actress in the last ten years, the film directed by Nora Fingshcheidt also stars Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond and Emma Nelson in the cast.

Check out the list of the ten highest paid actresses of the last decade:

Protagonist of Mad Max – Estrada da Fúria (2015) alongside Tom Hardy, the actress received in the last ten years the amount of US$ 86.5 million (R$ 479 million). In addition to starring in several films, Charlize Theron earned part of his fortune from other activities, such as producing the Mindhunter series and his partnership with the Dior brand.

America’s Got Talent Judge and 2017 People’s Choice Awards winner for best actress, Sofia Vergara has pocketed US$87.1 million (R$482 million) over the past decade. Between 2009 and 2020, the actress lived the character Gloria in Modern Family.

Over the past few years, the actress has stepped off the screen to focus more of her time on series. Alongside Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon starred in the HBO production Big Little Lies (2017-2019) and also produced Prime Video’s Little Fires Everywhere (2020). It accumulated US$95 million (R$526 million).

Star of one of the most iconic sagas of the last decade, Twilight, Kristen Stewart is one of the hottest women in Hollywood. In the dispute against the other actresses, the eternal Bella pocketed US$ 100.5 million (R$ 553 million). Her most recent work was in Spencer, a film in which she plays the role of Princess Diana (1961-1997) — and which could earn her an Oscar.

Owner of a fortune of US$ 111 million (R$ 614 million), the actress saw her career take off with the series Gilmore Girls (2000-2007) and Mike & Molly (2010-2016). In addition to the television productions, Melissa McCarthy was nominated for an Academy Award for her work in the comedy Mission Godmother of a Wedding (2011) and in the biographical drama Could You Forgive Me? (2018).

In addition to starring in Unforgivable, the actress also starred in another Netflix movie — Bird Box (2018). Sandra Bullock also starred in the box office hit Gravity (2013) with George Clooney and led an all-star cast in Eight Women and a Secret (2018). In the last decade, it received US$ 113 million (R$ 626 million).

The Avengers’ main female member of the last decade, the Black Widow was played by Scarlett Johansson. Hollywood’s highest paid actress in 2018 and 2019, she pocketed US$174 million (R$963 million). He starred alongside Adam Driver in A Wedding Story (2019), a film nominated for several Oscar awards.

New actress in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, Angelina Jolie appeared in her first superhero movie in Eternals (2021). A voice actor in Kung Fu Panda and a villain in Maleficent, the artist has earned US$179.5 million in the last decade (R$991 million).

Eternal Rachel from Friends (1994-2004), Jennifer Aniston has devoted the last decade to acting in romantic comedies. Along with Adam Sandler, she lived funny characters in Liar’s Wife (2011) and Mystery in the Mediterranean (2019). In recent years, the actress has accumulated US$ 189.5 million (R$ 1 billion).

Hollywood’s highest-paid actress in the past ten years, Jennifer Lawrence was paid $200 million. In addition to starring in the Hunger Games trilogy and the new version of X-Men, the young woman, at age 22, won the Oscar for best actress for her role in O Lado Bom da Vida (2012).