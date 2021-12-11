Santos announces renewal with Angelo until December 2024

O saints announced, this Friday, the renewal of contract for striker Angelo, who signed a new contract until December 2024. information had already been anticipated through the Sports Gazette just this morning.

The young person’s new contract also includes the bilateral option to renew the bond for another two years.

Accompanied by his parents, Ângelo, aged 16, celebrated the moment: “It is a source of great joy and pride. It has always been a dream to play here and I feel very happy. I feel embraced and at home, ready for new challenges”.

“What do you [torcedores] you can expect me from now on, he is a player wanting to evolve, giving his best, honoring Santos’ shirt. A cheerful, daring player who goes up. And, God willing, in search of titles, to give you joy. I’m in the biggest club in the world, and my happiness is yours,” he added to SantosTV.



The president of Santos, Andres Rueda, also praised the expansion of the relationship: “Each renewal we do with base personnel is as or more important than hiring. We are preserving our assets. We renewed practically all of our base”.

“Apart from the sporting aspect, he has a sensational creation. He is happy and at ease with life. That’s what Angelo is. He brings joy to all who are by his side”, completed the Santos representative.

Revealed by Peixe, Angelo is the second youngest player in history to play for the club: he entered the field at 15 years, 10 months and four days and overcame Pelé. In total, he played 51 matches for the professional team, scoring one goal and one assistance.

