Santos decides not to renew his contract with striker Diego Tardelli

Striker Diego Tardelli will not have his contract renewed with Santos. The player arrived at Peixe in August 2021, played 13 games for Peixe, 1 for the Copa do Brasil and 12 for the Campeonato Brasileiro. There are 613 minutes in total, plus 1 goal for the shirt.

At 36, Tardelli signed until December this year, with an option to renew until the end of Paulistão 2022, which will not happen. In a recent survey, the DIÁRIO showed that Tardelli was out of 9 of the 22 matches played by Peixe, totaling 40% of the matches. The biggest problem was the physical reconditioning in the games, especially on his arrival.

After arriving at Alvinegro, he was out of four matches until he got a minimum of physical conditioning and was finally listed and made his debut against Athletico-PR, in Vila Belmiro, for the return duel of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. At the time, Tardelli only entered due to the number of absences by Santos in the game.

It was not related to Ceará, but it was gradually entering Santos’ clashes. He started against América-MG, Fluminense, Athletico-PR, Chapecoense, Corinthians and Fortaleza. In these games, he scored his only goal against the Peixe shirt against Tricolor Carioca, in Vila.

The 99 shirt played only one game during the 90 minutes: in the derby against Corinthians, in Itaquera, in a 2-0 defeat.

Against Palmeiras in Vila Belmiro, he was even related, but he presented a case of virus in the concentration and did not stay on the bench. Against Atlético-GO he showed physical wear and was not listed, in the games against Internacional and Flamengo he was not listed due to a later discomfort in the thigh since the match against Fortaleza.