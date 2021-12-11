Santos will not renew contract with Diego Tardelli | saints

Striker Diego Tardelli will not remain in the saints . The player’s relationship with the club ends in December and will not be renewed. There was an option to renew until the end of Paulista 2022, but Peixe gave up.

At 36, Tardelli arrived at Alvinegro at the end of August. Having been without a club for three months, he only debuted on September 15, in a 1-0 defeat by Athletico, in the Copa do Brasil. There were 13 games for the club and one goal scored.

The striker’s last match for Peixe was against Fortaleza, on November 25, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. He ended up being substituted at half-time due to a swelling in his thigh, depriving Santos in the final stretch of the competition.

Diego Tardelli at Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

persecution and leadership

Diego Tardelli started his spell at Alvinegro in a troubled way. After debuting in the club’s elimination at the Copa do Brasil, the player was ambushed by a group of fans, who chased him by car through the streets of Santos. At the time, he had the vehicle vandalized.

Gradually, the forward overcame the traumatic start and conquered his space on the field, becoming a starter in Fábio Carille’s scheme. In addition, it became a reference for young athletes in the cast.

– These are boys who are maturing, and doing so in a group with excellent professionals. Tardelli was fundamental in this role on a daily basis. A very positive guy, who already has a name, heading towards the end of his career, with a beautiful history in football. It was very important – commented the Santos coach at a press conference last week.

