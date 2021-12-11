São Paulo goes to the STF to demand a vaccine passport from travelers in Brazil – Health

Brasilia – The São Paulo government will enter a request at Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Friday, the 10th, so that foreign travelers can only enter Brazil if they present a passport for the vaccine. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, are against the requirement of proof of immunization against the Covid-19 for entry into the country.

On Thursday, 9, Bolsonaro cursed the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), after the toucan announced the adoption of the vaccine passport in the state from December 15, if the federal government did not take the measure before that date . Pressure from experts to demand proof of immunization increased with the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in late November. The new strain is highly contagious, but it remains unclear whether it could be resistant to available vaccines.

“São Paulo is the main destination for domestic and international flights in Brazil, with the three busiest airports in the country: Cumbica, Viracopos and Congonhas. The state receives one-third of domestic flights and two-thirds of all international flights in Brazil. it has the largest port in Latin America”, informs the statement released by the Doria government.

According to the document, the State Attorney General (PGE) will request the inclusion of São Paulo’s request in an action by the Sustainability Network, on the same topic, which is already underway at the STF. The Doria government also claims that the request follows the guidance of experts from the Covid-19 Scientific Committee in the state.

“In addition to the requirement of proof of vaccination linked to the passport, the Scientific Committee of the State considers it essential to present a negative PCR test valid for 48 hours or a negative antigen test valid for 24 hours”, reports the document from the São Paulo government.

postponed quarantine

This Friday, the Federal Government decided to postpone the entry into force of restriction measures for travelers by one week arriving in the country. From tomorrow onwards, an ordinance requiring compliance with a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated foreigners would apply.

The postponement was made after the Ministry of Health suffered a hacker attack this morning. The invasion of the folder’s system took the covid-19 vaccination data from users accessing the ConnectSUS platform off the air.