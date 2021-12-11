São Paulo pays tribute to Luis Fabiano after retirement announcement

São Paulo published, last night (10), a thank you to the now ex-striker Luis Fabiano, the club’s idol. By early afternoon, he had officially announced his retirement from football (watch below).

On Twitter, the team highlighted the more than 200 goals scored by the 41-year-old former player wearing the São Paulo shirt.

“Luis Fabiano, you helped with goals and in the fight. And we will always be grateful for that. Third best scorer in our history, with 212 goals, you say goodbye to the pitch, but your name will continue echoing in the stands of Morumbi and is eternalized in the club”, published the São Paulo.

“You stopped at the corner, but we will never stop revering you. Thank you, Fabuloso!”, completed the club, alluding to the famous celebrations of Luis Fabiano.

You stopped at the corner, but we’ll never stop bowing to you. Thanks, Fabulous! LU-IS FA-BI-A-NO, LU-IS FA-BI-A-NO, LU-IS FA-BI-A-NO! — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) December 11, 2021

“The time has come”

On Instagram, Luis Fabiano made a career retrospective and stated that he decided to stop playing professionally because of the pain.

“The time has come. Over the past four years, I’ve struggled a lot against my body to be able to go back to doing what I love most: playing football. There were many hours of treatment, training, strengthening and surgeries, which were two. I fought until the end, but this battle I did not win. The pain and circumstances in which we live, in the midst of a pandemic, did not allow me to return to the fields in the way I imagined”, he began.

“But time made me reflect a lot, and today I see that everything happened the way it had to be. I’m very proud of the trajectory I built as a football player,” continued the former striker.

