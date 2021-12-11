Sarah Poncio makes an emotional outburst after her adoption process is overturned

Sarah Pontius you are going through a very difficult time in your life. It turns out that the digital influencer has lost her custody of Josue – child whom she had filed for adoption.

The boy’s biological mother, through justice, asked to raise the child again, a wish that was granted by the judge.

Devastated by the news, the famous woman shared a moving text on the subject on her social networks.

“I never thought I would need to write a text like this, but come on… Nobody can explain what it means to be a mother. For example, I cannot visualize myself before my children. They are, and forever will be, a part of my soul.” started.

“When I met Joshua, I became a mother once again. Throughout our entire experience, I shared all the love I could with this baby, who so deserved affection and affection. No matter what they say, I’ll be your mother forever”, she continued, who continued:

“I took care of him with zeal, nurtured with caress and lived his life in every cell of my body. Today, I feel lost. The images look blurry and the words just noises. I lost a child. My son was taken from me!”.

Sarah Poncio said she will continue to be Joshua’s mother

Sarah ended the outburst by saying that she will continue to consider herself Joshua’s mother, regardless of distance and blood ties:

“I’m broken inside, as if my house had been invaded and my home, which always provided me with security, had been violated. I need to find strength. My other children depend on it. But for now, I can only pray. Ask God to accompany my son and never forsake him”.

“When he needs it, I’ll be here. Because a mother never ceases to be a mother. Our love has no distance, validity or DNA. Our love, MY love, is unceasing, unchanging and infinite”, completed.

