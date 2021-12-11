Sarah Poncio urges them not to attack Joshua’s biological family | celebrities

Instagram Sarah Poncio holding Joshua in her lap

Sarah Poncio lost custody of her son Joshua last Thursday (9) . The court responded to the request of the biological mother to have the boy back home after claiming to be psychologically ill and began to be attacked by fans of the Poncio family for having lost custody of the child.

Joshua’s adoption process was stopped. Sarah and Jonathan Couto had to say goodbye to the boy after about two years with him, as they started adoption in early 2020. The two decided to stay with the boy after the family’s nanny Poncio, the child’s aunt, told him he was living in a precarious situation and taking her to the family of the bosses. However, in September of last year, the biological mother went to court to have custody back.

Some fans of the Poncio family are defending Sarah and have started to attack Joshua’s biological family. However, the influencer manifested on social media asking the followers not to do this, as they do not know what is going on in the life of the baby’s biological mother.

“Please don’t attack the biological family. Nobody knows what goes on in people’s lives, God is in charge of everything. Soon I’ll be showing up to talk to you a little bit”, asked Sarah on Instagram

understand adoption

In early 2020, Sarah and Jonathan Couto announced on social networks that they had adopted little Lorenzo, the nephew of the Poncio family nanny, who, according to her, was living in a precarious situation with the family. During the judicial adaptation, the couple decided to change the child’s name to Joshua, one of Israel’s warriors in the Bible.

“When Cyntia [babá] talked about the child’s situation, God touched my heart, and I offered to adopt him. The whole family is very happy with Lorenzo’s arrival. He is an angel sent to us”, declared Sarah Poncio on social media.

In September 2020, the child’s birth mother asked to regain custody. She claims that she had no intention of donating the child and would only have authorized a trip with her aunt, for her to care for, not to be adopted by another family. Now the court has won the case for the biological mother, who says she is psychologically shaken by the lack of her child.