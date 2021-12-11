Sarah Poncio’s baby’s biological mother makes the 1st appearance and unburdens herself

Mirelly Costa, biological mother of the baby of digital influencer Sarah Poncio, vented her decision

The birth mother of the digital influencer’s baby Sarah Pontius, Mirelly Costa, made her first appearance after the decision to have the boy back. In early 2020, Sarah and her then-husband, Jonathan Couto, started to raise the baby when it reached the family through a then-employee of the couple.

The then nanny of Sarah and Jonathan’s two biological children was the aunt of the baby in question and took him to the family after Mirelly gave him the child for her care. Sarah and Jonathan started to raise the baby and changed its name to Joshua. They then filed the process to officially adopt the little one.

However, the adoption process was interrupted after the birth mother went to court to regain custody of her child. And now, Mirelly has got her son’s custody back and he will have to be returned to her.

It is important to emphasize that the removal of the small from Sarah Pontius and Jonathan Couto and his return to the biological mother was only possible because the adoption of little Josué never took place legally and the biological family did not get to be deprived of family power either.

Now, the little one’s birth mother has made her first appearance. In a video, she vented about her decision to have her son back: “Guys, as I had spoken and promised to some people that I would show my face and not be afraid. I wanted to ask you, to emphasize that you respect my decision, that you respect my family. May you stop coming on my social networks, my family’s social networks to be defaming us. Because these nasty comments you make will be just one more, it won’t interfere in any way in my decision. OK? And to emphasize once again that I don’t want media, I don’t want a follower, I just want my son close to me, that’s all I want. And I thank you in advance”.

Sarah Pontius confirmed that the baby’s return to the biological mother will have to take place in the next few days. “Today I feel lost. The images look blurry and the words just noises. I lost a child. My son was taken from me! I’m broken inside,” Sarah said in part of her outburst about having to give up little Joshua. The boy’s biological mother lives in Fortaleza, Ceará, where he will move, while Sarah and her family live in Rio de Janeiro.

