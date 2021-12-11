Scientists Discover Skeleton Nailed Heel, Best Physical Evidence of Crucifixion in Roman World | Culture

No one knows what his name was, so archaeologists call him the cold name Skeleton 4926, one of 48 bodies (5 of them children) found in November 2017 during a site excavation in Fenstanton, County of Fenstanton. Cambridgeshire (England), for the construction of a residential condominium. Now the magazine British Archeology revealed that this person was crucified 1,900 years ago and that he even retains the nail that went through his right heel, making this, according to archaeologists, “the best physical evidence of a crucifixion in the Roman world.” He is also one of the few tortured people who keep the pointed metal clasp that crossed his foot, because these iron pieces were removed after the condemned man’s cruel death, as they were considered to have magical or healing properties.

The article titled Crucifixion in the Fens: life and death in the Roman Fenstanton, signed by archeologists David Ingham and Corinne Duhig, from the University of Cambridge, explains that the body, corresponding to a man aged 25 to 35, was buried in an oak coffin, something extremely rare, because it was a man sentenced to death by the authorities of Rome. Furthermore, experts believe that this unfortunate spent his life as a simple slave, as the bones of his shins are extremely frayed, “as if he had permanently dragged along chains”, they note.

The martyrdom of the crucifixion, according to J. Gunnar Samuelsson, from the Department of History at the University of Gothenburg (Sweden), was invented by the Persians, adopted by the Carthaginians and copied by the Romans after defeating the Punics. It took place in a public square, with the intention of serving as an example to deter those who intended to violate the laws. But it was reserved only for “enemies, criminals, rivals and slaves, not applying to the highest elements of Roman society”, Samuelsson says.

It is also known that one of the most cruel and inhumane representations of this ordeal took place in 71 BC, in the Appian Way, in Rome, after the rebellion of the slave Spartacus, when more than 6,000 people were killed.

The death of the convicts occurred mainly by suffocation. The defendant, after being tied or nailed to the deadly post, soon found it difficult to sneeze, a painful process that prevented the elimination of CO2 from his lungs (hypercapnia), while oxygen ran out within minutes. The crucified man, in a desperate attempt to breathe, leaned on his feet, with which the pain increased in his extremities and the agony increased. If the executioner was pious, he would break his legs so that death would be quicker.

The crucified of Fenstanton, the Cambridge University study supports, lived in a village built along the so-called Via Devana, a route that linked two important Roman cities of the time, Cambridge and Godmanchester, and which currently corresponds to the A14 highway. This settlement, according to the study by Ingham and Duhig, remained for centuries, “judging by the large number of coins found during excavations and the large volume of pottery and animal bones found.” Experts believe that the village extended over some six hectares, and that its first inhabitants settled there around the beginning of the Christian era, or a few decades earlier.

The body of the unfortunate 4926 was buried face up, facing north-south and with his hands crossed over his pelvis. His remains appeared, moreover, surrounded by 12 nails: one near his head, one near his feet, five forming a line at the top of the tomb, four curving on the underside, plus the one passing through his ankle.

When the skeleton was exhumed, and since the body was covered in clay, the nail driven into the heel was barely visible, so all the bones were taken to a laboratory in the town of Bedford for routine analysis. When technicians cleaned up the bony debris, they discovered the metal that crossed the heel.

Ingham, project director at the consultancy responsible for the excavation, Albion Archeology, told the newspaper on Wednesday The Guardian that “we know a great deal about the crucifixions, how they were practiced and where, thanks to historical accounts. However, this is the first tangible evidence to really see how they worked.”

Skeleton of man, aged between 25 and 35, crucified in Cambridgeshire Adam Williams

The importance of the finding also resides in being the only one with physical evidence found in northern Europe and the fourth in the world, although in two of these cases nails were not found. The best known case occurred in Jerusalem (Israel), in 1968, during civil construction works. The nail had the same position as in the British case, but it was not so well preserved. Some scholars have pointed out in recent years, moreover, serious flaws in the process of investigating these remains and data that supposedly do not coincide with the initial reports.

On the other hand, it is very rare that the body of a person martyred on the cross, as in the case of the man from Fenstanton, was recovered by his friends or family, returned to the village of origin or residence and buried along with other local people, mainly when the status of the just-boy was the lowest of Roman society: a slave. Scientists also do not know the exact place of his crucifixion, but perhaps it was near the grave, on the other side of the current A14, where holes for posts and ditches were detected.

Radiocarbon dating determined that this man died between 130 and 360 d. C.. DNA analysis, in turn, shows that it was not related to any of the other bodies found at the site (four small cemeteries in the vicinity), although genetically it was part of the native population, not the Roman settlers.

Ingham hopes that soon a 3D replica of the heel bone with the nail embedded in it will be displayed at Cambridge’s Museum of Archeology and Anthropology, where it will be recalled that Emperor Constantine ended this heinous practice of execution around the year 337.

