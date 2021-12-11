Second dose of Janssen begins to be applied to teachers in the DF

posted on 12/10/2021 1:26 PM



The application of the booster dose of the Janssen vaccine began this Friday (12/10) for those who received the application of the immunizing agent until June 30th. With that, the DF professors can now look for health posts. Professionals were the first to receive, until then, a single dose.

In a press conference, this Thursday (9/12), the Health Secretary, General Manoel Pafiadache, pointed out that, according to chronological order, educators will be the first to receive the dose.

In all, 58,362 doses of Janssen have already been applied in the DF. Public school workers were part of the priority group among the population deprived of liberty, collectors of recyclable materials and the homeless population.

The Health Department (SES-DF) received 10,250 doses on Wednesday (8/12), but new shipments with the doses will be needed to meet the entire public.

Janssen vaccination points

Vaccination continues

Anyone who has taken the second dose of CoronaVac, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca for a full five months can look for a booster dose at any time. Those who have not yet taken the first dose or need to take the second should also go to vaccination sites. Vaccination locations that are updated daily on the SES-DF website.

